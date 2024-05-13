Weekly scoreboard: May 13-19, 2024

Monday, May 13
BASEBALL
Farmington at Avon, 3: 45 p.m.
Canton at Gilbert (Walker Field), 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at Lewis Mills, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at East Windsor, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at East Catholic, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Glastonbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Bulkeley/HMTCA/Weaver co-op at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Glastonbury, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Northwestern, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Canton, Farmington, Manchester at Hall (Rockledge), 3 p.m.
Avon at Conard, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, May 14
BASEBALL
Canton at Thomaston, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Granby at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Simsbury, 6 p.m.
Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Farmington, Simsbury at Avon, 3 p.m.
Canton, SMSA at East Windsor
BOYS TENNIS
East Granby/Canton at Cromwell, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at Granby, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Canton at Simsbury, 3 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA: Indiana at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Wednesday, May 15
BASEBALL
Bristol Eastern at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Windsor Locks (Veteran’s Park), 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Windsor Locks at Canton, 4 p.m.
Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Granby at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.
Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Conard at Avon, 3:30 p.m
BOYS GOLF
East Granby at Canton, 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Avon at Farmington, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday, May 16
BASEBALL
Canton at Rockville, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Bristol Eastern at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Southington at Avon, 6 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Suffield, 6:30 p.m.
NW Catholic at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Canton at Ellington, 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Wethersfield at Canton, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Friday, May 17
BASEBALL
Avon at East Hartford (McKenna Field), 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at Farmington (Tunxis Meade), 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Farmington, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Farmington at Avon, 3:30 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA: Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday, May 18
BOYS LACROSSE
RHAM at Avon, 8 a. m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford Athletic at Indianapolis 11, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
CREW
Avon, Lewis Mills, Farmington and Simsbury at Connecticut Public Schools Rowing Association state championship meet at Lake Waramaug, New Preston
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton at Naugatuck (Rotary Field), 6 p.m.
Amenia NY at Bethelem, 11 a.m.
Burlington at Valley Kracken (Volunteer Field), 11 a.m.
Winsted at Valley Ducks (Tyrrell MS), 1 p.m.
Wolcott at Torrington (Fuessenich Park), 6 p.m.
Tri-Town at Southington (Waterville Park), 6 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
