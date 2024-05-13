Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard: May 13-19, 2024

Monday, May 13
BASEBALL
Farmington at Avon, 3: 45 p.m.
Canton at Gilbert (Walker Field), 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at Lewis Mills, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at East Windsor, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at East Catholic, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Glastonbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Bulkeley/HMTCA/Weaver co-op at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Glastonbury, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Northwestern, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Canton, Farmington, Manchester at Hall (Rockledge), 3 p.m.
Avon at Conard, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 14
BASEBALL
Canton at Thomaston, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Granby at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Simsbury, 6 p.m.
Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Farmington, Simsbury at Avon, 3 p.m.
Canton, SMSA at East Windsor
BOYS TENNIS
East Granby/Canton at Cromwell, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at Granby, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Canton at Simsbury, 3 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA: Indiana at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15
BASEBALL
Bristol Eastern at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Windsor Locks (Veteran’s Park), 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Windsor Locks at Canton, 4 p.m.
Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Granby at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.
Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Conard at Avon, 3:30 p.m
BOYS GOLF
East Granby at Canton, 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Avon at Farmington, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, May 16
BASEBALL
Canton at Rockville, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Bristol Eastern at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Southington at Avon, 6 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Suffield, 6:30 p.m.
NW Catholic at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Canton at Ellington, 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Wethersfield at Canton, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, May 17
BASEBALL
Avon at East Hartford (McKenna Field), 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at Farmington (Tunxis Meade), 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Farmington, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Farmington at Avon, 3:30 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA: Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, May 18
BOYS LACROSSE
RHAM at Avon, 8 a. m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford Athletic at Indianapolis 11, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, May 19
CREW
Avon, Lewis Mills, Farmington and Simsbury at Connecticut Public Schools Rowing Association state championship meet at Lake Waramaug, New Preston
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton at Naugatuck (Rotary Field), 6 p.m.
Amenia NY at Bethelem, 11 a.m.
Burlington at Valley Kracken (Volunteer Field), 11 a.m.
Winsted at Valley Ducks (Tyrrell MS), 1 p.m.
Wolcott at Torrington (Fuessenich Park), 6 p.m.
Tri-Town at Southington (Waterville Park), 6 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

