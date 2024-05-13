Weekly scoreboard: May 13-19, 2024

Monday, May 13

BASEBALL

Farmington at Avon, 3: 45 p.m.

Canton at Gilbert (Walker Field), 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Avon at Lewis Mills, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at East Windsor, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Avon at East Catholic, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Glastonbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Bulkeley/HMTCA/Weaver co-op at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon at Glastonbury, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Northwestern, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Canton, Farmington, Manchester at Hall (Rockledge), 3 p.m.

Avon at Conard, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 14

BASEBALL

Canton at Thomaston, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Granby at Canton, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Avon at Simsbury, 6 p.m.

Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Farmington, Simsbury at Avon, 3 p.m.

Canton, SMSA at East Windsor

BOYS TENNIS

East Granby/Canton at Cromwell, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Canton at Granby, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Canton at Simsbury, 3 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA: Indiana at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15

BASEBALL

Bristol Eastern at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Windsor Locks (Veteran’s Park), 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Windsor Locks at Canton, 4 p.m.

Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Granby at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.

Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Conard at Avon, 3:30 p.m

BOYS GOLF

East Granby at Canton, 3 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Avon at Farmington, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, May 16

BASEBALL

Canton at Rockville, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Bristol Eastern at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Southington at Avon, 6 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Avon at Suffield, 6:30 p.m.

NW Catholic at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Canton at Ellington, 3 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Wethersfield at Canton, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, May 17

BASEBALL

Avon at East Hartford (McKenna Field), 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Avon at Farmington (Tunxis Meade), 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Avon at Farmington, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Farmington at Avon, 3:30 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA: Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

BOYS LACROSSE

RHAM at Avon, 8 a. m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford Athletic at Indianapolis 11, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

CREW

Avon, Lewis Mills, Farmington and Simsbury at Connecticut Public Schools Rowing Association state championship meet at Lake Waramaug, New Preston

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Canton at Naugatuck (Rotary Field), 6 p.m.

Amenia NY at Bethelem, 11 a.m.

Burlington at Valley Kracken (Volunteer Field), 11 a.m.

Winsted at Valley Ducks (Tyrrell MS), 1 p.m.

Wolcott at Torrington (Fuessenich Park), 6 p.m.

Tri-Town at Southington (Waterville Park), 6 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

New Hampshire at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Previous results

Previous Spring 2024 results

May 6-May 12, 2024

April 29-May 5, 2024

April 22-28, 2024

April 15-21, 2024

April 8-14, 2024

March 29-April 7, 2024

Previous Winter 2024 results

March 11-23, 2024

March 4-10, 2024

Feb. 26-March 3, 2024

Feb. 19-25, 2024

Feb. 12-18, 2024

Feb. 5-11, 2024

Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024

Jan. 22-28, 2024

Jan. 15-21, 2024

Jan. 8-14, 2024

Jan. 1-7, 2024

Dec. 17-31, 2023

Dec. 9-16, 2023

Previous Fall 2023 results

Nov. 13-26, 2023

Nov. 6-13, 2023

Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023

Oct. 23-29, 2023

Oct. 16-22, 2023

Oct. 9-15, 2023

Oct. 2-8, 2023

Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023

Sept. 18-24, 2023

Sept. 11-17, 2023

August 29-Sept. 10, 2023

Previous Summer 2023 results

August 7-27, 2023

July 24-August 6, 2023

July 10-23, 2023

July 3-9, 2023

June 26-July 2, 2023

June 19-25, 2023

June 12-18, 2023

Previous Spring 2023 results

June 5-11, 2023

May 29-June 4, 2023

May 22-28, 2023

May 15-21, 2023

May 8-14, 2023

May 1-7, 2023

April 24-30, 2023

April 17-23, 2023

April 9-16, 2023

March 29-April 8, 2023

Previous Winter 2023 results

March 5-12, 2023

Feb. 27- March 4, 2023

Feb. 20-26, 2023

Feb. 13-19, 2023

Feb. 6-11, 2023

Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2023

Jan. 22-28, 2023

Jan. 16-21, 2023

Jan. 9-14, 2023

Jan. 2-8, 2023

Dec. 27-31, 2022

Dec. 19-23, 2022

Dec. 7-18, 2022