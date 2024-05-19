Weekly scoreboard: May 20-27, 2024

Monday, May 20

BASEBALL

Avon at Farmington, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Avon vs. Bristol Eastern at Plainville, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

CCC West semifinal: Avon at Conard

BOYS TENNIS

East Granby/Canton at Windsor Locks

GIRLS TENNIS

Hall at Avon

BOYS GOLF

Canton at Windsor Locks

GIRLS GOLF

Avon at East Hartford

Canton at Suffield

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 21

BASEBALL

Avon vs. Northwestern at Dunkin Park (Hartford), 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Avon at NW Catholic, 2:30 p.m.

Avon at Windsor Locks, 7 p.m.

Gilbert at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Rockville at Canton, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton at Rockville, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Avon at Conard, 3:30 p.m.

Granby at East Granby/Canton

GIRLS TENNIS

Conard at Avon, 3:30 p.m.

NW Catholic at Canton, 3:30 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Avon, Farmington, Simsbury at CCC West Championships at New Britain

Canton, Granby, East Granby at NCCC Championships at Canton

GIRLS GOLF

Canton at Mercy

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Portland (2), 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22

SOFTBALL

Canton at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Avon at Berlin, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

NCCC championships at Suffield High

GIRLS TENNIS

NCCC championships at Rockville High

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY

Atlantic Division final: Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m., Hershey leads series 2-0

Thursday, May 23

BOYS GOLF

Canton at Coventry

GIRLS GOLF

Canton at Farmington

PRO BASKETBALL

Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Portland, 11 a.m.

Friday, May 26

PRO HOCKEY

Atlantic Division final: Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m., if necessary

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Portland (2), 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

PRO HOCKEY

Atlantic Division final: Hartford at Hersey, 5 p.m., if necessary

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.