Weekly scoreboard: May 28-June 2, 2024

Tuesday, May 28

BASEBALL

Class S first round

(24) Derby at (9) Canton

(28) Innovation at (5) East Granby

(26) Granby at (7) Shepaug

Class M first round

(26) Lewis Mills at (7) Waterford

Class L first round

(26) Notre Dame-West Haven at (7) Avon

Class LL first round

(17) Simsbury at (16) Fairfield Ludlowe

(31) Farmington at (2) Fairfield Warde

SOFTBALL

Class S first round

(23) Immaculate at (10) Canton

Class M first round

(18) Oxford at (16) Granby

(23) New Fairfield at (10) Lewis Mills

Class LL first round

(21) Simsbury at (12) Darien

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class S second round

(14) Watertown at (3) Canton

(10) Morgan at (7) Lewis Mills

Class L second round

(13) Avon at (4) Cheshire

(12) South Windsor at (5) Farmington

(14) Lyman Hall at (3) SImsbury

BOYS TENNIS

Class M quarterfinals

Branford at Avon

Weston at Lewis Mills

GIRLS TENNIS

Class L second round

Wethersfield at Farmington

TRACK and FIELD

Avon at CIAC Class MM championships, 10:30 a.m. at Willow Brook Park, New Britain

BOYS GOLF

Canton at Granby (non league), 3 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Wethersfield at Canton, 3 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 29

BASEBALL

Second round games

SOFTBALL

Second round games

BOYS LACROSSE

Class S second round

(10) Canton at (7) Bacon Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Class L second round

(12) Newtown at (5) Simsbury

(14) Farmington at (3) Fairfield Ludlowe

TRACK and FIELD

Canton at CIAC Class S championships, 10:30 a.m. at Willow Brook Park, New Britain

BOYS TENNIS

Semifinals

GIRLS TENNIS

Semifinals

BOYS GOLF

Canton, Granby, East Granby at NCCC championships at Tallwood CC (Bolton)

GIRLS GOLF

Avon, Farmington, Simsbury at CCC championships at Simsbury Farms

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League

Glastonbury at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 30

BOYS TENNIS

Championship matches

GIRLS TENNIS

Championship matches

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Canton at Amenia, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Burlington at Torrington, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 31

SOFTBALL

Quarterfinal contests

GIRLS LACROSSE

Quarterfinal games

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

CIAC Class M quarterfinals

Rockville/Xavier winner at Simsbury, 6 p.m.

CIAC Class L quarterfinals

Staples/Stamford winner at Farmington, 6 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Canton at Farmington, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League

Hamden at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Dallas at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

BASEBALL

Quarterfinal games

BOYS LACROSSE

Quarterfinal finals

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 6 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Rhode Island at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Canton at Valley Kraken (Volunteer Field, New Milford), 11 a.m.

CT Sliders at Burlington (Lewis Mills), noon

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League

Manchester at Simsbury, 5 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 1 p.m.

