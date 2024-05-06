Weekly scoreboard: May 6-12, 2024

Monday, May 6
BASEBALL
Tolland at Avon, 6 p.m.
Canton at Wamogo, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Bristol Eastern at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Pomperaug at Canton, 6 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Hall, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Glastonbury, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bolton at Canton, 4 p.m.
Glastonbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Canton at Somers, 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Canton, Manchester at Wethersfield (Goodwin Park GC)
Avon at Simsbury
Tuesday, May 7
BASEBALL
Canton at Coventry, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Southington at Avon, 4:45 p.m.
Coventry at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Newington at Avon, 4 p.m.
Suffield/Windsor Locks at Canton 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton at Suffield, 6 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Canton, Bolton at Ellington, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
East Granby/Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at Coventry, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Rockville at Canton, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 11 a.m.
Wednesday, May 8
BASEBALL
Simsbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at Glastonbury
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Farmington, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
East Granby/Canton at Windsor Locks
NW Catholic at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon vs. NW Catholic at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Canton at Suffield, 3
GIRLS GOLF
Avon at Hall, 3 p.m.
Canton at Suffield, 2:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
PRO HOCKEY
AHL playoffs: Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m., series tied 1-1
Thursday, May 9
BASEBALL
Bolton at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Canton at Bolton, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at Glastonbury, 5 p.m.
Canton at Bristol co-op (Bristol Eastern), 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Suffield at Canton, 4
TRACK and FIELD
Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Windsor Locks at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Granby at Canton
PRO BASKETBALL
Exhibition: New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Friday, May 10
BASEBALL
Hall at Avon, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Lewis Mills at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Wethersfield, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Hall, 3:45 p.m.
Rockville at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hall at Avon, 3:30 p.m.
Canton at Rockville
GIRLS GOLF
Simsbury at Canton
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
PRO HOCKEY
AHL playoffs, Game 4: Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 11
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at Granby, 11 a.m.
Wethersfield at Canton, 10 a.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton at Sacred Heart Academy, 11 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
NW Catholic at Canton, noon
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Colorado Springs at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 12
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
PRO HOCKEY
AHL playoffs, Game 5: Providence at Hartford, if necessary
