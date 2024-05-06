Weekly scoreboard: May 6-12, 2024

Monday, May 6

BASEBALL

Tolland at Avon, 6 p.m.

Canton at Wamogo, 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Bristol Eastern at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Pomperaug at Canton, 6 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Avon at Hall, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Avon at Glastonbury, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bolton at Canton, 4 p.m.

Glastonbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Canton at Somers, 3 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Canton, Manchester at Wethersfield (Goodwin Park GC)

Avon at Simsbury

Tuesday, May 7

BASEBALL

Canton at Coventry, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Southington at Avon, 4:45 p.m.

Coventry at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Newington at Avon, 4 p.m.

Suffield/Windsor Locks at Canton 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton at Suffield, 6 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Canton, Bolton at Ellington, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

East Granby/Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Canton at Coventry, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Rockville at Canton, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Reading, 11 a.m.

Wednesday, May 8

BASEBALL

Simsbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Avon at Glastonbury

GIRLS LACROSSE

Avon at Farmington, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

East Granby/Canton at Windsor Locks

NW Catholic at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon vs. NW Catholic at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Canton at Suffield, 3

GIRLS GOLF

Avon at Hall, 3 p.m.

Canton at Suffield, 2:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY

AHL playoffs: Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m., series tied 1-1

Thursday, May 9

BASEBALL

Bolton at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Canton at Bolton, 4:15 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Avon at Glastonbury, 5 p.m.

Canton at Bristol co-op (Bristol Eastern), 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Suffield at Canton, 4

TRACK and FIELD

Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Windsor Locks at Canton, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Granby at Canton

PRO BASKETBALL

Exhibition: New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, May 10

BASEBALL

Hall at Avon, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Lewis Mills at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Avon at Wethersfield, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Avon at Hall, 3:45 p.m.

Rockville at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hall at Avon, 3:30 p.m.

Canton at Rockville

GIRLS GOLF

Simsbury at Canton

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY

AHL playoffs, Game 4: Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

BOYS LACROSSE

Avon at Granby, 11 a.m.

Wethersfield at Canton, 10 a.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton at Sacred Heart Academy, 11 a.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

NW Catholic at Canton, noon

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Colorado Springs at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 12

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY

AHL playoffs, Game 5: Providence at Hartford, if necessary

