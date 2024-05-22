Whilby wins NCCC title for Canton, athletes earn medals

CANTON, May 21, 2024 – Seven Canton High athletes and one Warrior relay team earned top six finishes at the 2024 North Central Connecticut Conference track and field championships on Tuesday in Canton.

The annual championship meet with 11 other NCCC schools was held in Canton for the first time.

Christian Whilby was the lone Warrior to win a league championship with a victory in the triple jump. Whilby leaped 42-1 feet to beat Rockville’s Lexington Hunter (41-0) and finish in first place.

Two other Canton boys earned top 10 finishes. Warren Pelletier was sixth in the discus (112-10 feet) and tenth in the shot (38-3) while Garret Dolin finished ninth in the 1,600 meters with a season-best time of 4:51.90.

In the girls NCCC championship meet, Lauren Marze finished second in the discus with a throw of 100 feet. Suffield’s Lauren Lawson won the event with a throw of 115-9. Marze also finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 29-7 feet.

Canton’s 4×400 relay teams (Valerie Naja, Juliana Cavanaugh, Lucy O’Connor and Melodie Millner) finished third with a time of 4:26.09.

Millner earned a pair of medals with a third place finish in the 400 meters (1:01.06) and a fifth place finish in the 200 meters with a personal-best time of 27.68.

Cavanaugh also won two medals by taking fourth in the 3,200 meters (12:58.59) and fifth in the 1,600 meters with a personal-best time of 5:44.59.

O’Connor was fourth in the high jump (4-8) with Eleanor Wallace taking eighth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 20.59. Wallace had a personal-best time of 18.25 in the preliminary round to qualify for the final.

Naja also finished eighth in the 400 meters with a time of 1:05.64.

The Canton girls finished in eighth place with 45 points while the Canton boys finished in a two-way tie for tenth place. Rockville easily won the boys event by more than 100 points with Somers taking the girls event with a 5½ point win over Suffield.

Rockville won the NCCC championship meet for the third straight year with a tournament record 207 points, breaking the mark of 206 that Rockville set a year ago. The Somers girls won their first NCCC championship meet since 2021.

2024 NCCC Championships

At Canton

Boys: 1. Rockville 207, 2. Suffield 91, 3. Ellington 87.33, 4. Granby 54½, 5. Stafford 53½, 6. Bolton 53, 7. Somers 43, 8. East Windsor 36, 9. Windsor Locks 25.67, 10. Canton and Coventry 10, 12. East Granby 15

Girls: 1. Somers 109, 2. Suffield 103½, 3. Rockville 97½, 4. Ellington 70, 5. Stafford 69, 6. Windsor Locks 54, 7. Granby 46, 8. Canton 45, 9. East Granby 43, 10. Coventry 39, 11. Bolton 23, 12. East Windsor 2

All individual results