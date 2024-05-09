Wolf Pack take lead in series with OT win over Providence

HARTFORD, May 8, 2024 – Riley Nash scored his second goal with 4:52 gone in overtime to lift the Hartford Wolf Pack to a 3-2 victory over the Providence Bruins Wednesday night in the XL Center.

The win gave Hartford a 2-1 lead in the best-of-5 Atlantic Division semifinal. The Wolf Pack can advance to the next round on Friday night with a win at the XL Center.

Nash redirected Blake Himman’s shot past Providence goalie Brandon Bussi as the Wolf Pack rebounded from a 6-0 loss in Game 2 with their second overtime win of this postseason. The goal completed a three-point night for Nash (two goals, one assist).

Marc McLaughlin opened the scoring for the Bruins 5:23 into the game, but Nash tied it up at 7:04 and then assisted on Brennan Othmann’s first career playoff goal on a power play 1:35 later.

Former Hartford forward Jayson Megna scored his second goal of the series late in the opening frame to make bring Providence even at 2-2.

Hartford goalie Dylan Garland (4-2) made 33 saves on the night, 18 of them in the first period to keep the game tied.

Bussi stopped 22 shots for the Bruins, who have lost 12 of their last 13 trips to overtime in the Calder Cup playoffs.

The third period was tightly contested with both teams leaving little room for error, causing high-danger chances to be few and far between. The Bruins opened the period with a flurry of chances, but Garand stood tall.

A roughing call on Alex Belzile gave the Bruins a chance to pull ahead in the closing minutes, but another strong showing from the penalty-killing units held the Bruins to just one shot on the skater advantage.

Nash’s game-winner came just under five minutes into the overtime period, lifting the Wolf Pack to their first overtime victory at home in the Calder Cup playoffs since May 1, 2015. This was Hartford’s first home game of the 2024 Calder Cup playoffs. All three of Hartford’s games with Charlotte in the best-of-3 series were in North Carolina.

Atlantic Division semifinals

Best of 5

Wednesday, May 1

Hartford 4, Providence 3

Friday, May 3

Providence 6, Hartford 0

Wednesday, May 8

Hartford 3, Providence 2, OT, Hartford leads series, 2-1

Friday, May 10

Game 4: Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 12

Game 5: Hartford at Providence, if necessary

Material from the AHL and the Wolf Pack used to compile this report