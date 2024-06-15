After letting lead slip away, Simsbury Legion prevails in eight innings

TORRINGTON, June 13, 2024 – The Simsbury American Legion baseball team let a seven-run lead slip away but Post 84 scored a run in the top of the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly from Kyle Anthony to beat Torrington, 8-7 on Thursday night at Fuessenich Park in Zone 1 action.

Simsbury (3-0, 2-0 Zone 1) led 7-0 after two innings but the P-38s rallied with seven unanswered runs to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Torrington (0-3) scored twice in the seventh thanks to a two-out error.

In the eighth inning, Simsbury’s Connor Naspo led off the inning with a single and stole second base. Lucas Gifford reached base on an error before Naspo stole third base and Gifford swiped second base.

With one out, Simsbury’s Jacob Cohen walked to load the bases and then Anthony’s sacrifice fly to center field drove in Naspo for the 8-7 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Gifford (1-0) got two strikeouts to secure the win on the mound. Thanks to a walk and a hit batter, the P-38s had runners at first and second base before Gifford struck out Torrington’s Dean Basso to end the game.

Simsbury went 7-of-8 stealing bases in the game with Naspo and Cohen each stealing two bases.

Simsbury led 7-0 after two innings. Colby Wilheim stole home in the first inning and after Cohen stole second later in the inning, Cohen scored on a RBI single from Anthony for a 2-0 lead.

In the second inning, Simsbury scored five runs with James Fagnant driving in two with a double and Jacob Guilmartin with a RBI single. Two other runs scored on an error.

Simsbury opened their Zone 1 campaign on Tuesday night with a 17-4 win over Torrington in five innings at Fuessenich Park. Cohen and Fagnant were each 2-for-4 with four RBI. Anthony picked up the win on the mound. Ten of the players on the Post 84 roster are from Simsbury with five from East Granby, two from Granby and one from Canton.

Simsbury returns to action with a non-zone game against Danbury on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Memorial Field in Simsbury.

Simsbury 8, Torrington 7 (8)

At Torrington

Simsbury (3-0) 250 000 01 — 8-11-1

Torrington (0-3) 000 500 20 — 7-7-4

Will Gills, Kiernan Beman (5), Colby Wilheim (7), Lucas Gifford (7) and Jacob Guilmartin; Owen Clark, Eli Wall (6) and Justin Dattel; WP: Gifford (1-0); LP: Clark; 2B: Connor Naspo (S), James Fagnant (S); NOTE: Dattel (T) 1-3, 2 RBI, Wilheim (S) 2-3, Naspo (S) 2-4

Simsbury 17, Torrington 4 (5)

At Torrington (Tuesday, June 14)

Simsbury (1-0) 238 04 — 17-12-2

Torrington (0-2) 220 00 — 4-9-3

Kyle Anthony and Jake Guilmartin; Joe Dipippo. Angel Santana (3), Yadi Santana (5) and Kyle Gordon, Justin Dattel (4); WP: Anthony (1-0); LP: Dipippo; 2B: Adam Wright (T), Jacob Cohen (S), Jacob Croteau (S): NOTE: Cohen (S) 2-4, 4 RBI, James Fagnant (S) 2-4, 4 RBI, Jacob Croteau (S) 2-3, RBI, Lucas Gifford (S) 2-3, RBI; Logan Tucciarone (T) 2-3, 3 RBI

Zone 1 standings

Bristol 3-0, Simsbury 2-0, West Hartford 2-0, Naugatuck 1-1, Torrington 0-3, Oakville 0-4