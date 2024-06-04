Athletes from Canton and Avon compete at State Open

NEW BRITAIN, June 5, 2024 – Canton had two track and field athletes finish in the top 10 of their respective events at the CIAC State Open on Monday at Willow Brook Park.

Senior Lauren Marze finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 114-5 feet with Lucy O’Connor taking ninth in the high jump with a leap of 4-foot-10. Melodie Millner finished 11th in the 400 meters with a time of 59.03.

The Avon girls had athletes earn top 20 finishes.

Avon’s Lauren Edge finished 11th in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.15 seconds. Freshman Abby Van Hood was 16th in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:17.57 while Emma Loparco was 18th in the 400 with a time of 59.72.

Avon’s 4×800 relay team (Katelyn Westerberg, Laura Funderburk, Ying Ying Cheng, Van Hoof) finished 18th with a time of 10:02.54.

No athletes from the Canton or Avon boys track program qualified for the State Open.