Canton takes third at CIAC DIvision III championships

HEBRON, June 3, 2024 – The Canton High boys golf team put two golfers in the top 10 to finish third at the CIAC Division III championship tournament on Monday at Tallwood Country County Club.

Canton had a 326 – their best score in a CIAC tournament this century. Artie Hayes had a six-over-par 78 to finish seventh while Nicholas Fox had an eight-over-par 80 to finish in tenth place.

East Catholic easily won the tournament with a score of 308 with Portland coming in second place with a 317. Canton’s third place finish was their best finish since a second place finish in 2015 with a score of 329. The Warriors have finished in the top five in Division III for the past three years,

CIAC Boys Division III championship

At Hebron

Team results – 1. East Catholic 308, 2. Portland 317, 3. Canton 326, 4. Coventry 331, 5. Holy Cross 332, 6. Somers 341, 7. Suffield 344, 8. Old Saybrook 349, 9. Cromwell and Wheeler 350

Individual results – 1. Luke Stennett, Portland 71, par 72 at Tallwood CC, 2. Ryan Willey, East Windsor 73, 3. Adam Eskin, East Catholic 73, 4. Quinn Lapinski, Portland 75, 5. Charles Hathaway, East Catholic 76

Other results – Canton (326) 7. Artie Hayes 78, 10. Nicholas Fox 80, 18. Nicholas Leadbetter 82, 37. Tyler Ugarte 86, 54. Derek Berg 90

13. East Granby (361) 18. Jackson Pisati 82, 22. Derek Rybczyk 83, 31. Myles Pisati 85, 85. Ryan Hecht 111, 87, Jake Schlagenhauf 124

16. Granby (366) 31. Brady Liss 85, 37. Ryan Hughes 86, 66. Nathan James 94, 78. Patrick Liss 101, 85. Sean Kennedy 111