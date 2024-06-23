Canton’s Will Gallant competes at U.S. Olympic Trials in swimming

Canton High graduate Will Gallant finished seventh in the 800 meter freestyle race at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials this week in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Gallant finished with a time of 7:58.22. The top two finishers in the race earned spots on the U.S. Olympic team for this summer’s Olympics in Paris.

Gallant also swam in the 1,500 meter freestyle race and finished 13th in qualifying with a time of 15:22.49. The top eight finishers in the race advanced to the finals race.

For the second time, Gallant qualified in three events at the trials. He also qualified in the 400 meters but did not swim in that race. Gallant swam at the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2021 and finished fifth in the 800 meter freestyle and sixth in the 1,500 meter freestyle.

SWIMMING

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials

At Indianapolis

Men’s 1,500 meters qualifying: 1. Robert Finke 14:59.04, 2. David Johnston 15:04.42, 3. Charlie Clark 15:04.77, 4. Luke Whitlock 15:07.36, 5. William Mulgrew 15:14.88, 6. Luke Ellis 15:14.93, 7. Daniel Matheson 15:16.84, 8. Carson Hick 15:17.36

Alternates: 9. Levin Sandidge 15:17.57, 10. Lance Norris 15:17.94. NOTE: Top eight qualify for the finals.

Others: 13. Will Gallant (Canton) 15:22.49

Men’s 800 meters finals: Robert Finke 7:44.22, 2. Luke Whitlock 7:45.19, 3. Daniel Matheson 7:49.34, 4. David Johnston 7:50.23, 5. Ross Dant 7:54.56, 6. Charlie Clark 7:57.28, 7. Will Gallant (Canton) 7:58.22, 8. Sean Green 7:59.01

NOTE: Top two finishers earn a spot in the U.S. Olympic team.