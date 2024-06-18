Canton’s Will Gallant qualifies for 800 final at Olympic Trials

Canton’s Will Gallant qualified for the finals of the 800 meters at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials on Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Gallant finished seventh with a time of 7:56.03, his fastest time in the event this year and his best time since swimming a 7:54.75 at the Tyr Pro Championship meet in Irvine, California last July.

The top eight swimmers in the event earned a spot in Tuesday night’s final. The top two will advance to the Olympics on Team USA.

Luke Whitlock, who grew up in Indiana, had the best time in qualifying, winning the race in 7:51.22. Defending Olympic champion and U.S. record holder Bobby Finke was a close second with a time of 7:51.71.

Gallant swam in the finals of the 800 meters at the 2021 Olympic Trials and finished fifth with a time of 7:57.97.

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials

At Indianapolis

Men’s 800 meters: Luke Whitlock 7:51.22, 2. Robert Finke 7:51.71, 3. David Johnston 7:52.49, 4. Ross Dant 7:53.78, 5. Luke Ellis, 7:54,26, 6. Daniel Mateson 7:54.97, 7. Will Gallant (Canton) 7:56.03, 8. Sean Green 7:56.47

Alternates: Charlie Clark 7:56.63, Carson Hick 7:56.62

NOTE: Top 8 swimmers qualify for Tuesday’s finals. Top two finishers on Tuesday earn a spot in the U.S. Olympic team.