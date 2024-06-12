Connecticut’s Thomas selected to U.S. Olympic team

On Tuesday, USA Basketball confirmed what had been leaked earlier in the week. Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas has been selected to play on the 2024 U.S. women’s basketball team at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

It will be the first Olympic appearance for Thomas, a long-time member of the Connecticut Sun, who finished second in the WNBA’s MVP voting last October.

Former UConn players Napheesa Collier (Minnesota) and Diana Taurasi (Phoenix) were also selected for the 12-person roster along with Breanna Stewart (New York), Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury), Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas), Brittney Griner (Phoenix), Sabrina Ionescu (New York), Jewell Loyd (Seattle), Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas), A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas) and Jackie Young (Las Vegas).

“I am honored to be selected to the USA Basketball Women’s National Team and I am excited to compete at my first Olympics this summer,” said Thomas. “It’s a dream come true to have the opportunity to wear the USA jersey and I am looking forward to playing alongside the best players in the world on the biggest stage.”

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native most recently competed with the USA Basketball Women’s National Team at the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgium in February 2024. She helped the team to a 3-0 record, averaging 9.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. Thomas was also a member of the USA Women’s 2022 World Cup winning team.

During the gold-medal run, Thomas averaged 9.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals over eight games. She was named to the World Cup 2022 All-Second Team and was awarded the Best Defensive Player honor.

Thomas, a four-time WNBA All-Star, is currently enjoying her 11th season with the Connecticut Sun. The 6-2 forward has already picked up WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week (5/21) and Eastern Conference Player of the Month (May) honors, and has led the Sun to a league-best 10-1 record during the 2024 season.

Thomas is the league’s all-time leader in triple-doubles, both regular season (9) and postseason (3). She is also first all-time in assists, rebounds, free throws made, and games played in Connecticut Sun history.

The USA women are seeking their eighth straight and 10th overall Olympic gold medal.

The team will open group play against Japan on July 29 (3 p.m. ET), followed by Belgium on Aug. 1 (3 p.m. ET) and Germany on Aug. 4 (11:15 a.m. ET). The U.S. has a combined 29-2 overall record against its Group C opponents.

This is the second straight Olympics USA is grouped with Japan and marks the first time the U.S. will face Belgium and Germany at the Games.