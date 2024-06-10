Crushers earn a split over the weekend

WOLCOTT, June 9, 2024 – The Canton Crushers split a pair of games over the weekend in the Tri-State League, winning their first game of the season on Saturday at Bowdoin Field with a 3-1 win over the Wolcott Scrappers.

On Sunday, the Valley Ducks (5-1) outscored the Crushers 9-1 in two innings to take control and earn a 12-4 win over at Wolcott High.

Against Wolcott, it was a scoreless game when Canton catcher Noah Asmar ripped a two-out double to centerfield in the fifth inning with teammate Jack Rose moving from first base to third base. Jeff Mulhall singled to left field allowing Rose to score for a 1-0 lead.

Canton (2-4) extended the lead in the sixth inning. Angel Valentin singled to center field but was thrown out trying to race to third base on Brandon Spaldolino’s single to right field. Spaldolino moved to second base on the throw to third base.

Spaldolino, who was 2-for-3 at the plate, scored on Steve Dubois’ two-out double to center field for a 2-0 lead and Dubois scored on Jim Spirito’s single to left field for a 3-0 advantage.

Wolcott picked up a run with a two-out ground ball but Valentin got the final batter to ground out to second base to secure the win.

Valentin (1-1) picked up his first Tri-State win with the Crushers with a complete game performance. He allowed just three hits, walked one and struck out six in seven innings of work.

On Sunday, Ducks pitcher Chris Oliwa allowed nine hits, walked six and struck out 10 to earn the win. Oliwa went the distance.

Canton had a 3-2 lead after five innings. The Ducks scored twice in the sixth inning to take a 4-3 lead before exploding for seven runs in the seventh inning to seize command of the contest.

In the top of the seventh, Valentin and Dubois singled to load the bases for Canton with two outs. Cam Gaudet walked earlier in the inning. A bases-loaded walk to Matt Rose tied the game at 4-4.

In the seventh, the Ducks had six hits including doubles from Steve Harrison (two RBI) and Oliwa in the inning. The Crushers also made two errors in the inning.

Hurler Jim Spirito (1-2) went seven innings on the mound for Canton, scattering 13 hits, walking three and striking out seven. Valentin was 2-for-5 with one RBI for the Crushers while Jack Rose was 2-for-4 with the first home run of the season for the Crushers and two RBI. Braedon Bean went 2-for-4 while Matt Rose drew three walks.

Oliwa was 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI for the Ducks while shortstop Steve Harrison was 2-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBI.

Canton returns to action on Thursday when they host two-time defending Tri-State champion Tri-Town Trojans (6-1) at Bowdoin Field beginning at 5:45 p.m. On Saturday, Canton will host the Connecticut Sliders at noon at Bowdoin Field.

Canton 3, Wolcott 1

At Canton

Wolcott 000 000 1 — 1-3-0

Canton (2-3) 000 012 x — 3-7-2

Fuegan, Ehmer (6) and Dunne; Angel Valentin and Noah Asmar; WP: Valentin (1-1); LP: Fuegan; 2B: Asmar (C), Steve Dubois (C)

Valley Ducks 12, Canton 4

At Wolcott

Canton (2-4) 000 210 100 — 4-9-4

Valley Ducks 101 002 71x — 12-13-0

Jim Spirito, Jake Bryant (8) and Jeff Mulhall; Chris Oliwa and AlexHinkle; WP: Oliwa; LP: Spirito (1-2); 2B: Chris Oliwa (D) 2, Donny Ek (D), Steve Harrison (D); 3B: Harrison (D); HR: Jack Rose (C)