Defending Ultimate Frisbee Association (UFA) champion New York Empire dominated the Salt Lake Shred in a rematch of last year’s UFA championship game with a 25-14 win at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford on Saturday.

New York 25, Salt Lake 14

At Hartford

Salt Lake (7-2) 3 2 3 4 — 14

New York (7-3) 5 9 8 5 — 25