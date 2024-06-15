Connect with us

Tri-State Baseball

Defending champion Tri-Town beats Crushers, 8-3

CANTON, June 13, 2024 – Three-time defending league champion Tri-Town rapped out 13 hits as the Trojans beat the Canton Crushers, 8-3, on Thursday night at Bowdoin Field.

Six Tri-Town players had two hits each including A Foley, who was 2-for-4 with three RBI and Carey McDonald, who was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Veteran pitcher Bobby Chatfield went the distance on the mound for the Trojans (6-1), scattering seven hits, striking out six and walking just two.

Second baseman Steve Dubois had a single and a double for the Crushers (2-5) while catcher Matt Rose had a triple and two RBI. Jim Spirito had a single and one RBI for Canton.

The Crushers return to action on Saturday when they host the Connecticut Sliders on Saturday at noon at Bowdoin Field.

Tri-Town 8, Canton 3
At Canton
Tri-Town (6-1)     021  040  1  — 8-13-0
Canton (2-5)         010  002  0  — 3-8-4
Chatfield and Weed; Cam Gaudet and Matt Rose; WP: Chatfield; LP: Gaudet (0-2); 2B: Steve Dubois (C), A Foley (T), N Clark (T); 3B: Matt Rose (C), B Carr (T)

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

