Defending champion Tri-Town beats Crushers, 8-3

CANTON, June 13, 2024 – Three-time defending league champion Tri-Town rapped out 13 hits as the Trojans beat the Canton Crushers, 8-3, on Thursday night at Bowdoin Field.

Six Tri-Town players had two hits each including A Foley, who was 2-for-4 with three RBI and Carey McDonald, who was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Veteran pitcher Bobby Chatfield went the distance on the mound for the Trojans (6-1), scattering seven hits, striking out six and walking just two.

Second baseman Steve Dubois had a single and a double for the Crushers (2-5) while catcher Matt Rose had a triple and two RBI. Jim Spirito had a single and one RBI for Canton.

The Crushers return to action on Saturday when they host the Connecticut Sliders on Saturday at noon at Bowdoin Field.

Tri-Town 8, Canton 3

At Canton

Tri-Town (6-1) 021 040 1 — 8-13-0

Canton (2-5) 010 002 0 — 3-8-4

Chatfield and Weed; Cam Gaudet and Matt Rose; WP: Chatfield; LP: Gaudet (0-2); 2B: Steve Dubois (C), A Foley (T), N Clark (T); 3B: Matt Rose (C), B Carr (T)