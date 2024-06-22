Connect with us

Eight Canton athletes earn All-State honors this spring

Eight Canton High athletes earned All-State honors for their play on athletic fields this past spring. Erin Mackin (softball), Sam Lincoln (baseball) and Heather Delbone (girls lacrosse) earned All-State honors for the second consecutive year in their respective sports.

The girls lacrosse team that advanced to the Class S semifinals had three All-State picks. Delbone, Avery Brown and Elle Bahre earned All-State honors. Earlier this year, Brown (girls basketball) and Bahre (field hockey) earned All-State honors in other sports at Canton.

Nicholas Fox (boys golf) and Mason Buckley (boys lacrosse) earned All-State honors along with Lyla O’Connor (softball). O’Connor was a second team selection on GameTimeCT’s All-State softball team.

BASEBALL
Coach:  James Annunziato and Anthony Pereiro
Record: 17-7, 8-2 NCCC (tied second)
All-NCCC:  Noah Asmar, Vincent Forte, Samuel Lincoln
All-State:  Samuel Lincoln (CHSCA)
NCCC Tournament:  Lost to Coventry, 5-2 in championship game
CIAC state tournament:  Lost to Coventry 8-1 in Class S quarterfinals
Of note: Lincoln earned All-State honors for the second consecutive year.

SOFTBALL
Coach:  Kristy Kehoss
Record: 14-8, 8-3 NCCC (fourth)
All-NCCC:  Erin Mackin, Lyla O’Connor
All-State:  Erin Mackin (CHSCA), Lyla O’Connor (CHSCA)
NCCC Tournament:  Lost to Coventry in semifinal, 13-2
CIAC state tournament:  Lost to Immaculate in Class S first round, 7-0
Of note: Mackin earned All-State honors for the second consecutive season. O’Connor was named to the second team of GameTimeCT’s All-State team. O’Connor was also an All-State field hockey selection for Canton last fall.

BOYS LACROSSE
Coach:  Chris Weller
Record:  10-7, 5-5 NCCC
All-NCCC:  Mason Buckley, Liam Glassey, Jackson Bowne
All-State:  Mason Buckley
NCCC Tournament:  Did not qualify
CIAC state tournament: Lost to Bacon Academy, 9-7 in Class S second round

GIRLS LACROSSE
Coach:  Sean Cole
Record:  12-7, 5-5 NCCC (3rd)
All-NCCC:  Heather Delbone, Avery Brown, Ellie Bahre
All-State:  Heather Delbone, Elle Bahre, Avery Brown
NCCC Tournament:  Did not qualify
CIAC state tournament:  Lost in Class S semifinals to Lyme/Old Lyme, 10-9, OT
Of note: Delbone earned All-State honors for the second straight year. Brown (girls basketball) and Bahre (field hockey) earned All-State honors earlier this year for Canton.

BOYS TRACK and FIELD
Coach:  Keith Wilson and Eric Rosen
Record:  4-10, 3-9 NCCC
All-NCCC:  Christian Whilby
All-State: none
NCCC Tournament:  tenth place (18 points)
CIAC state tournament: Class S, did not score

GIRLS TRACK and FIELD
Coach:  Keith Wilson and Eric Rosen
Record: 5-7, 4-7 NCCC
All-NCCC:  Lauren Marze, Melodie Millner
All-State: None
NCCC Tournament:  8th place (45 points)
CIAC state tournament: 12th place (22½ points)
CIAC State Open: 38th place (4 points)

BOYS TENNIS
Coach:  Nathan Reynolds
Record:  4-10, 2-7 NCCC
All-NCCC: none
All-State: none
NCCC Tournament: Fourth at NCCC Tournament with 4 points
CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify
Of note: For the third year, Canton was part of a co-op program with East Granby. The Crusaders were the host team.

GIRLS TENNIS
Coach:  Laura Cote
Record:  1-13, 2-8 NCCC
All-NCCC: none
All-State: none
NCCC Tournament: Suffield won the tournament.
CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify

BOYS GOLF
Coach:  Bill Phelps
Record:  14-1, 10-1 NCCC (2nd)
All-NCCC:  Nick Leadbetter, Tyler Ugarte
All-State: Nicholas Fox
NCCC Tournament:  Third at NCCC Tournament (336)
CIAC state tournament: Third at CIAC Div. III tournament (326)

GIRLS GOLF
Coach:  Matt Brintle
Record: 0-22
All-State: none
CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

