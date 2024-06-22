Eight Canton athletes earn All-State honors this spring

Eight Canton High athletes earned All-State honors for their play on athletic fields this past spring. Erin Mackin (softball), Sam Lincoln (baseball) and Heather Delbone (girls lacrosse) earned All-State honors for the second consecutive year in their respective sports.
The girls lacrosse team that advanced to the Class S semifinals had three All-State picks. Delbone, Avery Brown and Elle Bahre earned All-State honors. Earlier this year, Brown (girls basketball) and Bahre (field hockey) earned All-State honors in other sports at Canton.
Nicholas Fox (boys golf) and Mason Buckley (boys lacrosse) earned All-State honors along with Lyla O’Connor (softball). O’Connor was a second team selection on GameTimeCT’s All-State softball team.
BASEBALL
Coach: James Annunziato and Anthony Pereiro
Record: 17-7, 8-2 NCCC (tied second)
All-NCCC: Noah Asmar, Vincent Forte, Samuel Lincoln
All-State: Samuel Lincoln (CHSCA)
NCCC Tournament: Lost to Coventry, 5-2 in championship game
CIAC state tournament: Lost to Coventry 8-1 in Class S quarterfinals
Of note: Lincoln earned All-State honors for the second consecutive year.
SOFTBALL
Coach: Kristy Kehoss
Record: 14-8, 8-3 NCCC (fourth)
All-NCCC: Erin Mackin, Lyla O’Connor
All-State: Erin Mackin (CHSCA), Lyla O’Connor (CHSCA)
NCCC Tournament: Lost to Coventry in semifinal, 13-2
CIAC state tournament: Lost to Immaculate in Class S first round, 7-0
Of note: Mackin earned All-State honors for the second consecutive season. O’Connor was named to the second team of GameTimeCT’s All-State team. O’Connor was also an All-State field hockey selection for Canton last fall.
BOYS LACROSSE
Coach: Chris Weller
Record: 10-7, 5-5 NCCC
All-NCCC: Mason Buckley, Liam Glassey, Jackson Bowne
All-State: Mason Buckley
NCCC Tournament: Did not qualify
CIAC state tournament: Lost to Bacon Academy, 9-7 in Class S second round
GIRLS LACROSSE
Coach: Sean Cole
Record: 12-7, 5-5 NCCC (3rd)
All-NCCC: Heather Delbone, Avery Brown, Ellie Bahre
All-State: Heather Delbone, Elle Bahre, Avery Brown
NCCC Tournament: Did not qualify
CIAC state tournament: Lost in Class S semifinals to Lyme/Old Lyme, 10-9, OT
Of note: Delbone earned All-State honors for the second straight year. Brown (girls basketball) and Bahre (field hockey) earned All-State honors earlier this year for Canton.
BOYS TRACK and FIELD
Coach: Keith Wilson and Eric Rosen
Record: 4-10, 3-9 NCCC
All-NCCC: Christian Whilby
All-State: none
NCCC Tournament: tenth place (18 points)
CIAC state tournament: Class S, did not score
GIRLS TRACK and FIELD
Coach: Keith Wilson and Eric Rosen
Record: 5-7, 4-7 NCCC
All-NCCC: Lauren Marze, Melodie Millner
All-State: None
NCCC Tournament: 8th place (45 points)
CIAC state tournament: 12th place (22½ points)
CIAC State Open: 38th place (4 points)
BOYS TENNIS
Coach: Nathan Reynolds
Record: 4-10, 2-7 NCCC
All-NCCC: none
All-State: none
NCCC Tournament: Fourth at NCCC Tournament with 4 points
CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify
Of note: For the third year, Canton was part of a co-op program with East Granby. The Crusaders were the host team.
GIRLS TENNIS
Coach: Laura Cote
Record: 1-13, 2-8 NCCC
All-NCCC: none
All-State: none
NCCC Tournament: Suffield won the tournament.
CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify
BOYS GOLF
Coach: Bill Phelps
Record: 14-1, 10-1 NCCC (2nd)
All-NCCC: Nick Leadbetter, Tyler Ugarte
All-State: Nicholas Fox
NCCC Tournament: Third at NCCC Tournament (336)
CIAC state tournament: Third at CIAC Div. III tournament (326)
GIRLS GOLF
Coach: Matt Brintle
Record: 0-22
All-State: none
CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify