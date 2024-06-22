Eight Canton athletes earn All-State honors this spring

Eight Canton High athletes earned All-State honors for their play on athletic fields this past spring. Erin Mackin (softball), Sam Lincoln (baseball) and Heather Delbone (girls lacrosse) earned All-State honors for the second consecutive year in their respective sports.

The girls lacrosse team that advanced to the Class S semifinals had three All-State picks. Delbone, Avery Brown and Elle Bahre earned All-State honors. Earlier this year, Brown (girls basketball) and Bahre (field hockey) earned All-State honors in other sports at Canton.

Nicholas Fox (boys golf) and Mason Buckley (boys lacrosse) earned All-State honors along with Lyla O’Connor (softball). O’Connor was a second team selection on GameTimeCT’s All-State softball team.

BASEBALL

Coach: James Annunziato and Anthony Pereiro

Record: 17-7, 8-2 NCCC (tied second)

All-NCCC: Noah Asmar, Vincent Forte, Samuel Lincoln

All-State: Samuel Lincoln (CHSCA)

NCCC Tournament: Lost to Coventry, 5-2 in championship game

CIAC state tournament: Lost to Coventry 8-1 in Class S quarterfinals

Of note: Lincoln earned All-State honors for the second consecutive year.

SOFTBALL

Coach: Kristy Kehoss

Record: 14-8, 8-3 NCCC (fourth)

All-NCCC: Erin Mackin, Lyla O’Connor

All-State: Erin Mackin (CHSCA), Lyla O’Connor (CHSCA)

NCCC Tournament: Lost to Coventry in semifinal, 13-2

CIAC state tournament: Lost to Immaculate in Class S first round, 7-0

Of note: Mackin earned All-State honors for the second consecutive season. O’Connor was named to the second team of GameTimeCT’s All-State team. O’Connor was also an All-State field hockey selection for Canton last fall.

BOYS LACROSSE

Coach: Chris Weller

Record: 10-7, 5-5 NCCC

All-NCCC: Mason Buckley, Liam Glassey, Jackson Bowne

All-State: Mason Buckley

NCCC Tournament: Did not qualify

CIAC state tournament: Lost to Bacon Academy, 9-7 in Class S second round

GIRLS LACROSSE

Coach: Sean Cole

Record: 12-7, 5-5 NCCC (3rd)

All-NCCC: Heather Delbone, Avery Brown, Ellie Bahre

All-State: Heather Delbone, Elle Bahre, Avery Brown

NCCC Tournament: Did not qualify

CIAC state tournament: Lost in Class S semifinals to Lyme/Old Lyme, 10-9, OT

Of note: Delbone earned All-State honors for the second straight year. Brown (girls basketball) and Bahre (field hockey) earned All-State honors earlier this year for Canton.

BOYS TRACK and FIELD

Coach: Keith Wilson and Eric Rosen

Record: 4-10, 3-9 NCCC

All-NCCC: Christian Whilby

All-State: none

NCCC Tournament: tenth place (18 points)

CIAC state tournament: Class S, did not score

GIRLS TRACK and FIELD

Coach: Keith Wilson and Eric Rosen

Record: 5-7, 4-7 NCCC

All-NCCC: Lauren Marze, Melodie Millner

All-State: None

NCCC Tournament: 8th place (45 points)

CIAC state tournament: 12th place (22½ points)

CIAC State Open: 38th place (4 points)

BOYS TENNIS

Coach: Nathan Reynolds

Record: 4-10, 2-7 NCCC

All-NCCC: none

All-State: none

NCCC Tournament: Fourth at NCCC Tournament with 4 points

CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify

Of note: For the third year, Canton was part of a co-op program with East Granby. The Crusaders were the host team.

GIRLS TENNIS

Coach: Laura Cote

Record: 1-13, 2-8 NCCC

All-NCCC: none

All-State: none

NCCC Tournament: Suffield won the tournament.

CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify

BOYS GOLF

Coach: Bill Phelps

Record: 14-1, 10-1 NCCC (2nd)

All-NCCC: Nick Leadbetter, Tyler Ugarte

All-State: Nicholas Fox

NCCC Tournament: Third at NCCC Tournament (336)

CIAC state tournament: Third at CIAC Div. III tournament (326)

GIRLS GOLF

Coach: Matt Brintle

Record: 0-22

All-State: none

CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify