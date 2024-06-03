Connect with us

Kracken hand Crushers their third Tri-State straight loss

NEW MILFORD, June 2, 2024 – Pitcher Will Granata allowed just two hits and struck out 13 to lead the Valley Kracken baseball team to a 12-1 win over the Canton Crushers Sunday at Volunteer Field in Tri-State League action.

Granata also got it done at the plate for Valley (2-2), going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles. A.J. Romaniello was 2-for-3 with two RBI with Riley Corgan getting a single and two RBI.

Canton (1-3) dropped their third straight game. Jack Rose had a double while Jake Bryant had a single for the Crushers.

Valley Kracken 12, Canton 1
At New Milford
Canton (1-3)          000  000  010  — 1-2-3
Valley (2-2)             044  000  22x  — 12-11-2
Cam Gaudet, Jake Bryant (4), Tom Spirito and Matt Rose; Will Granata. R. Corgan (8) and A. Romaniello, L. Tanone (8); WP: Granata; LP: Gaudet (0-1); 2B: W. Granata (V) 2, Tanone (V), M. Granata (V), Jack Rose (C); NOTE: A. Romaniello (V) 2-for-3, 2 RBI, Will Granata (V) 2-3, R. Corgan 1-1, 2 RBI. Will Granta (V) 7 IP, 2 hits, 13 strikeouts

Amenia 7, Torrington 5
AMENIA, N.Y., June 2, 2024 – Richie Lamping had a home run while Chris Osterman had two doubles to lead the Amenia Monarchs to a 7-5 win over the Thunder at Doc Bartlett Field. Amenia (3-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to regain the lead.

Chris Osterman led off the inning with a double. Micah Matsudaira was hit by a pitch. Osterman scored on a sacrifice bunt from Nick Reilly to tie the game. After stealing third, Matsudaira stole third base and scored on Brennan Landry’s double to right field to give Amenia a 6-5 lead. Landry moved to third base on a ground ball out and scored on a two-out balk for a two-run lead.

Amenia 7, Torrington 5
At Amenia, N.Y.
Torrington (0-4)     110  020  100  — 5-8-2
Amenia (3-1)          220  000  03x  — 7-8-2
Brady Doherty, Jayden Dombrowski (5) and Kyle Green; Zach Spencer, Brennan Laundry (7), Colby Dunlop (9) and Richie Lamping; WP: Laundry; LP: Dombrowski; Save – Colby Dunlop; 2B: Chris Osterman (A) 2, Richie Landry (A), Sam Foley (A), HR: Richie Lamping (A): NOTE: Osterman (A) 3-3, Foley (A) 2-3

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

