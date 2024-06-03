Kracken hand Crushers their third Tri-State straight loss

NEW MILFORD, June 2, 2024 – Pitcher Will Granata allowed just two hits and struck out 13 to lead the Valley Kracken baseball team to a 12-1 win over the Canton Crushers Sunday at Volunteer Field in Tri-State League action.

Granata also got it done at the plate for Valley (2-2), going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles. A.J. Romaniello was 2-for-3 with two RBI with Riley Corgan getting a single and two RBI.

Canton (1-3) dropped their third straight game. Jack Rose had a double while Jake Bryant had a single for the Crushers.

Valley Kracken 12, Canton 1

At New Milford

Canton (1-3) 000 000 010 — 1-2-3

Valley (2-2) 044 000 22x — 12-11-2

Cam Gaudet, Jake Bryant (4), Tom Spirito and Matt Rose; Will Granata. R. Corgan (8) and A. Romaniello, L. Tanone (8); WP: Granata; LP: Gaudet (0-1); 2B: W. Granata (V) 2, Tanone (V), M. Granata (V), Jack Rose (C); NOTE: A. Romaniello (V) 2-for-3, 2 RBI, Will Granata (V) 2-3, R. Corgan 1-1, 2 RBI. Will Granta (V) 7 IP, 2 hits, 13 strikeouts

Amenia 7, Torrington 5

AMENIA, N.Y., June 2, 2024 – Richie Lamping had a home run while Chris Osterman had two doubles to lead the Amenia Monarchs to a 7-5 win over the Thunder at Doc Bartlett Field. Amenia (3-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to regain the lead.

Chris Osterman led off the inning with a double. Micah Matsudaira was hit by a pitch. Osterman scored on a sacrifice bunt from Nick Reilly to tie the game. After stealing third, Matsudaira stole third base and scored on Brennan Landry’s double to right field to give Amenia a 6-5 lead. Landry moved to third base on a ground ball out and scored on a two-out balk for a two-run lead.

Amenia 7, Torrington 5

At Amenia, N.Y.

Torrington (0-4) 110 020 100 — 5-8-2

Amenia (3-1) 220 000 03x — 7-8-2

Brady Doherty, Jayden Dombrowski (5) and Kyle Green; Zach Spencer, Brennan Laundry (7), Colby Dunlop (9) and Richie Lamping; WP: Laundry; LP: Dombrowski; Save – Colby Dunlop; 2B: Chris Osterman (A) 2, Richie Landry (A), Sam Foley (A), HR: Richie Lamping (A): NOTE: Osterman (A) 3-3, Foley (A) 2-3