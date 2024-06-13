Lewis Mills’ Ethan Ramirez wins CIAC decathlon

NEW BRITAIN, June 12, 2024 – Lewis Mills’ Ethan Ramirez had a pair of top 10 finishes in two of the final three events of the 2024 CIAC decathlon to win the event on Tuesday at Willow Brook Park in New Britain.

Ramirez finished with 5,774 points with Bethel’s Kyle Kurtz finishing second with 5,576 points. Kurtz won two of the final three events, taking the pole vault with a leap of 13-11¼ feet and in the 1,500 meters with a time of 4:33.98. Kurtz finished with 5,576 points.

Ramirez took sixth in the pole vault (10-11¾) and eighth in the 1,500 meters (4:48.24). Ramirez’ best finish came in the discus with a second-place finish with a throw of 109-10. He had top 10 finishes in eight of the 10 events.

Avon’s Teja Lakamraju participated in the decathlon but earned just 2,471 points on day one, which wasn’t enough to advance to day two.

In the girls heptathlon, Lewis Mills’ Ginny Mullen finished seventh with 3,482 points. Her best finish was second in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.62 seconds.

In the 2,000-meter steeplechase, Avon sophomore Brahm Bulow was ninth with a time of 6:55.70 with Canton’s Garrett Dolin finishing 17th with a personal-best time of 7:12.63.

In the girls hammer throw, Canton senior Lauren Marze was eighth with a throw of 89-04 feet. Canton sophomore Warren Pelletier was 13th in the boys hammer with a throw of 143-05 feet.