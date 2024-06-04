Second referendum on Avon town budget scheduled for Friday

The town of Avon has scheduled its second budget referendum for Friday, June 7, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Avon Senior Center to vote on the town budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year that begins July 1.

The initial proposal of $116.087 million was voted down on May 15 by a margin of 1,378 to 299 votes or a margin of 82.1 percent to 17.8 percent. It was the largest margin to defeat a town budget since at least 1999, according to results posted by the town on its website.

The last time a budget proposal was defeated was in 2008. The turnout of 1,677 voters for the first referendum was the largest since 2011.

According Section 9.4.4 of the town charter, if fewer than nine percent of the town’s registered voters participate in the referendum than the budget will automatically be approved even if the majority of the votes rejects the proposed budget.

Following the defeat of the initial budget, the Town Council, Board of Finance and Board of Education held a workshop on May 20. A public hearing was held on May 28 inviting input from the public. The Board of Finance approved a second budget proposal following the May 28 public hearing.

According to presentation on the town website, the proposed budget remains the same – $116.087 million, up $5.9 million or 5.44 percent from a year ago. The proposed town operating budget is $31 million up $1.2 million or 4.25 percent while the proposed Board of Education budget is $72.2 million, up $3.3 million or 4.90 percent.

The big change in the second referendum budget is the addition of $323,263 of revenue from the state — $240,422 of revenue from motor vehicle tax reimbursement and $82,841 for education cost sharing.

The addition of $323,263 will lower the a proposed tax increase from 3.3 percent to 2.96 percent, according to town documents and the Board of Finance presentation.

Look for the May 28 meeting for the latest presentation from the Board of Finance and a video of the May 28 meeting.