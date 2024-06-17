Six Avon High athletes earn All-State honors this spring

Six Avon High athletes earned All-State honors for their play on the field this spring.

Chase Beloin (baseball), Abigail Van Hoof (track and field), Lily Woods (girls lacrosse), Liam Hovorka (boys tennis), Ryan Hovorka (boys tennis) and Braden Gilbey (boys lacrosse) earned All-State honors.

Liam Horvorka, who played No. 1 singles for the Falcons, earned All-State honors for the fourth time. He helped the Falcons win their fourth straight Class M championship. His brother Ryan Horvorka, who played at No. 2 singles, earned All-State honors for the second straight year.

Liam and Ryan both went 2-1 at the individual State Open singles tournament, each dropping third round bouts.

Beloin, a second baseman earned Class L All-State honors for the second year in a row.

Van Hoof, a freshman, earned All-State honors by winning a share of the 1,600 meter title at the Class MM championships in New Britain. She finished tied with Waterford’s Avery Maiese with a time of 5:19.18. Van Hoof was Avon’s first individual champion in girls track since 2019. Van Hoof also earned All-State honors last fall in cross country.

Woods, a midfielder for the Avon girls lacrosse team, earned All-State honors for the second straight season. Gilbey earned All-State honors for the first time in boys lacrosse. He was an All-State soccer player last fall for the Falcons.

BASEBALL

Coach: Jon Yolles

Record: 15-6, 4-3 CCC West (4th)

All-CCC West: David Pengel, Luke Coppen, Chase Beloin

All-State: Chase Beloin (CHSCA Class L)

CCC Tournament: Did not qualify

CIAC state tournament: Lost first round Class L tournament to Notre Dame-West Haven, 14-1

Of note: Beloin was All-State for the second consecutive year

SOFTBALL

Coach: Michael Mihalek

Record: 7-13, 3-4 CCC West

All-CCC West: Kayla Jette, Eve Beloin

All-State: none

CCC Tournament: Did not qualify

CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify

BOYS LACROSSE

Coach: Adam Cost

Record: 1-15, 0-7 CCC Central

All-CCC Central: Braden Gilbey

All-State: Braden Gilbey

CCC Central Tournament: Lost to Glastonbury, 9-4 in semifinals

CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify

Of notes: Nick Seminara was selected for USA Lacrosse’s All-Academic award.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Coach: Olivia Donahue

Record: 8-10, 2-3 CCC West

All-CCC West: Lily Woods, Kathryn Martin, Lila Aguilar

All-State: Lily Woods

CCC Tournament: Lost CCC West semifinal to Conard, 18-5

CIAC state tournament: Lost Class L first round to Cheshire, 10-4

BOYS TRACK and FIELD

Coach: David Zlatin

Record: 2-5, 2-5 CCC West

All-CCC: none

All-State: none

CCC championships: 24th overall (0 points)

CIAC state tournament: 24th Class MM (2.33 points)

GIRLS TRACK and FIELD

Coach: Al Dadario

Record: 5-2, 5-2 CCC West

All-CCC: Katelyn Westerberg, Laura Funderburk, Ying Ying Cheng, Abigail Van Hoof, Lauren Edge

All-State: Abigail Van Hoof

CCC championships: 12th overall (19½ points)

CIAC state tournament: 4th Class MM championships (47)

BOYS TENNIS

Coach: Vinnie Costello

Record: 14-5, 5-1 CCC West (2nd)

All-CCC West: Liam Hovorka, Ryan Hovorka, Vishant Kandipili, Aadarsh Senthil

All-State: Liam Hovorka, Ryan Hovorka

CCC Tournament: No tournament

CIAC state tournament: Beat Hand, 5-2 to win Class M championship

GIRLS TENNIS

Coach: Kim Moretti

Record: 6-7, 4-2 CCC West

All-CCC West: Louisa Mathia, Amalia Alexander

All-State: none

CCC Tournament: No tournament

CIAC state tournament: Lost first round Class L to New Canaan, 7-0

GIRLS GOLF

Coach: Jenna Aylsworth

Record: 6-9, 3-7 CCC Central

All-CCC: Kristina Perez, Mya Hall

All-State: none

CCC Tournament: 10th place (413)

CIAC state tournament: 8th at CIAC Division II championships (420)

ULTIMATE (FRISBEE)

Coach: Jim Murray

Record: 0-2

State tournament: Did not qualify

Of note: Young team that played two matches this season losing to Middletown JV, 15-2 and RHAM 15-2.

CREW

Coach: John Kostal (boys) and Nancy Kostal (girls)

CPSRA state regatta: Avon was sixth in Emerson Bowl (team competition among Varsity 8 shells); Avon was eighth in Perry Bowl (team competition among Varsity 4 shells); Boys Varsity 8 finished third; Girls Varsity 8 Petite finished second