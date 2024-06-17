Six Avon High athletes earn All-State honors this spring

Six Avon High athletes earned All-State honors for their play on the field this spring.
Chase Beloin (baseball), Abigail Van Hoof (track and field), Lily Woods (girls lacrosse), Liam Hovorka (boys tennis), Ryan Hovorka (boys tennis) and Braden Gilbey (boys lacrosse) earned All-State honors.
Liam Horvorka, who played No. 1 singles for the Falcons, earned All-State honors for the fourth time. He helped the Falcons win their fourth straight Class M championship. His brother Ryan Horvorka, who played at No. 2 singles, earned All-State honors for the second straight year.
Liam and Ryan both went 2-1 at the individual State Open singles tournament, each dropping third round bouts.
Beloin, a second baseman earned Class L All-State honors for the second year in a row.
Van Hoof, a freshman, earned All-State honors by winning a share of the 1,600 meter title at the Class MM championships in New Britain. She finished tied with Waterford’s Avery Maiese with a time of 5:19.18. Van Hoof was Avon’s first individual champion in girls track since 2019. Van Hoof also earned All-State honors last fall in cross country.
Woods, a midfielder for the Avon girls lacrosse team, earned All-State honors for the second straight season. Gilbey earned All-State honors for the first time in boys lacrosse. He was an All-State soccer player last fall for the Falcons.
BASEBALL
Coach: Jon Yolles
Record: 15-6, 4-3 CCC West (4th)
All-CCC West: David Pengel, Luke Coppen, Chase Beloin
All-State: Chase Beloin (CHSCA Class L)
CCC Tournament: Did not qualify
CIAC state tournament: Lost first round Class L tournament to Notre Dame-West Haven, 14-1
Of note: Beloin was All-State for the second consecutive year
SOFTBALL
Coach: Michael Mihalek
Record: 7-13, 3-4 CCC West
All-CCC West: Kayla Jette, Eve Beloin
All-State: none
CCC Tournament: Did not qualify
CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify
BOYS LACROSSE
Coach: Adam Cost
Record: 1-15, 0-7 CCC Central
All-CCC Central: Braden Gilbey
All-State: Braden Gilbey
CCC Central Tournament: Lost to Glastonbury, 9-4 in semifinals
CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify
Of notes: Nick Seminara was selected for USA Lacrosse’s All-Academic award.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Coach: Olivia Donahue
Record: 8-10, 2-3 CCC West
All-CCC West: Lily Woods, Kathryn Martin, Lila Aguilar
All-State: Lily Woods
CCC Tournament: Lost CCC West semifinal to Conard, 18-5
CIAC state tournament: Lost Class L first round to Cheshire, 10-4
BOYS TRACK and FIELD
Coach: David Zlatin
Record: 2-5, 2-5 CCC West
All-CCC: none
All-State: none
CCC championships: 24th overall (0 points)
CIAC state tournament: 24th Class MM (2.33 points)
GIRLS TRACK and FIELD
Coach: Al Dadario
Record: 5-2, 5-2 CCC West
All-CCC: Katelyn Westerberg, Laura Funderburk, Ying Ying Cheng, Abigail Van Hoof, Lauren Edge
All-State: Abigail Van Hoof
CCC championships: 12th overall (19½ points)
CIAC state tournament: 4th Class MM championships (47)
BOYS TENNIS
Coach: Vinnie Costello
Record: 14-5, 5-1 CCC West (2nd)
All-CCC West: Liam Hovorka, Ryan Hovorka, Vishant Kandipili, Aadarsh Senthil
All-State: Liam Hovorka, Ryan Hovorka
CCC Tournament: No tournament
CIAC state tournament: Beat Hand, 5-2 to win Class M championship
GIRLS TENNIS
Coach: Kim Moretti
Record: 6-7, 4-2 CCC West
All-CCC West: Louisa Mathia, Amalia Alexander
All-State: none
CCC Tournament: No tournament
CIAC state tournament: Lost first round Class L to New Canaan, 7-0
GIRLS GOLF
Coach: Jenna Aylsworth
Record: 6-9, 3-7 CCC Central
All-CCC: Kristina Perez, Mya Hall
All-State: none
CCC Tournament: 10th place (413)
CIAC state tournament: 8th at CIAC Division II championships (420)
ULTIMATE (FRISBEE)
Coach: Jim Murray
Record: 0-2
State tournament: Did not qualify
Of note: Young team that played two matches this season losing to Middletown JV, 15-2 and RHAM 15-2.
CREW
Coach: John Kostal (boys) and Nancy Kostal (girls)
CPSRA state regatta: Avon was sixth in Emerson Bowl (team competition among Varsity 8 shells); Avon was eighth in Perry Bowl (team competition among Varsity 4 shells); Boys Varsity 8 finished third; Girls Varsity 8 Petite finished second