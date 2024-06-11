Sun get back on winning track with dominating win over Indiana

UNCASVILLE, June 10, 2024 – The Connecticut Sun may be in a slump against New York, having lost nine of their last 10 games.

Against Indiana, it is the Sun who are dominating.

DiJonai Carrington had a season-high 22 rebounds and six rebounds to lead Connecticut to an 89-72 win over the visiting Indiana Fever at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Monday night. DeWanna Bonner added 17 points, going 3-of-4 from three-point range for the Sun, now 10-1.

Connecticut has won 11 straight games over the Fever, who were led by Aliyah Boston with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull each had 10 points for the Fever, who haven’t won a game at the Mohegan Sun Arena since 2016. It was the third and final meeting of the season for the two Eastern Conference squads.

Brionna Jones and Ty Harris each had 11 points for the Sun while Tiffany Mitchell scored 10 points in 21 minutes off the bench.

Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas had seven points, seven assists, two steals and a season-high 18 rebounds. Her 18-rebound performance ties Los Angeles’ Dearica Hamby for the most rebounds in a single game this season. Hamby pulled down 18 rebounds in a win over Washington on May 21.

The Sun held a 13-10 lead over the Fever heading into the first media timeout of the contest and finished the quarter on a 13-5 run to take an 11-point edge into the second period, 26-15. Connecticut continued their push in the second, outscoring Indiana, 29-20, to take a twenty-point advantage into the locker room, closing the half on a 16-4 run.

The Sun shot 61.3 percent (19-of-31) in the first half, their highest shooting clip in a single-half this season.

Connecticut enjoyed a lead as large as 28 points in the third, but Indiana was able to cut it to 24 heading into the fourth quarter, 80-56.

Notables: