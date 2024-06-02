Sun wins in Cup tournament to benefit Reproductive Equity Now

When the WNBA’s in-season Commissioner’s Cup tournament begins, designated outside organizations will also have something on the line. Recipients, as designated by the respective teams, can earn $2,000 or $500 per game for their respective organizations.

Each team plays five Commissioner’s Cup contests against teams in their respective conference in a two-week period between June 1-13. The top team in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference will meet in a one-game championship game.

The Connecticut Sun, who began Commissioner’s Cup play on Sunday with a victory over Atlanta, selected Reproductive Equity Now as their recipient. Reproductive Equity Now will receive $2,000 donation for every Sun victory in the Commissioner’s Cup and $500 for each loss.

Reproductive Equity Now, a nonprofit based in New England, works to make equitable access to the full spectrum of reproductive health care a reality for all people regardless of their race, ethnicity, income, zip code, gender, age, immigration status, ability, sexual orientation, or religion–with advancing reproductive justice and eliminating barriers to safe, legal abortion care are central to their mission.

“Reproductive Equity Now is honored to partner with the Connecticut Sun for this year’s Commissioner’s Cup to raise awareness and build a people-powered movement around reproductive equity and abortion access,” said Liz Gustafson, Connecticut State Director of Reproductive Equity Now.

“With reproductive rights on the chopping block nationwide, Connecticut continues to lead the way in protecting and expanding access to care—but that’s only possible when we have the people behind us,” Gustafson said.

“Thank you to the Sun for lifting up our work to advocate, organize, and educate about the barriers to reproductive health care that still exist in Connecticut, and how we can ensure equitable abortion access for all,” she said.

Additional Commissioner’s Cup games for Connecticut include home games against Washington on Tuesday (June 4), New York on Saturday (June 8) and Indiana (Monday, June 10) along with a road game at Chicago on Wednesday, June 12.

“We are proud to have the platform to support and amplify the great work of our community members who are fighting for women’s rights — the rights of our players, coaches, front office members and community,” said Jennifer Rizzotti, president of the Connecticut Sun.

“Reproductive health is an issue that affects all of us and is very close to the hearts of our players, so we are thrilled to be able to bolster Reproductive Equity Now’s work,” Rizzotti said.

Track the Commissioner’s Cup standings.