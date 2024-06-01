Third time isn’t the charm as Coventry eliminates Canton ‘9’

The Canton High baseball team hasn’t had much luck getting hits or scoring runs against NCCC champion Coventry this season.

The Warriors had eight hits in a 4-1 loss to the Patriots in early May. They had seven hits in a 5-2 loss in the NCCC Tournament championship game a little over a week ago.

On a sunny Saturday, Coventry sophomore Kevin Johnson allowed just three hits and struck out 10 as the No. 1 seeded Patriots eliminated Canton, 8-1 in the Class S quarterfinals in Coventry. Johnson pitched nearly five innings of no-hit ball, giving up his first hit with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Canton (17-7) was making their first appearance in the quarterfinals since 2010.

Coventry (22-2), which has held the lead over the Warriors in all but three of the 21 innings the teams have played this spring, led 6-0 by the end of the third inning.

The Warriors’ lone run came in the sixth inning. Jackson Senecal led off the inning with a double to left field and moved to third base on a ground ball out. Senecal scored on a RBI single from Sammy Lincoln to center field.

James Canny had the other Canton hit with a double in the fifth inning, the first hit of the game for the Warriors.

Coventry put their first two runners of the game on with a walk and an error. One run scored on an infield ground ball for a 1-0 lead. The Patriots extended the lead to 2-0 in the second when Mather Spear doubled to lead off the inning and scored later in the inning on a throwing error.

Coventry added four more runs in the third inning for a 6-0 lead. One run scored on a Gavin Covell double while another scored on a bases-loaded walk. A third run scored on an error and the fourth was due to a sacrifice fly to left field.

Canton did commit a total of 11 errors in their last two games with the Patriots with five on Saturday and six in the NCCC Tournament title game.

Coventry will face either Somers or North Branford in Tuesday’s Class S semifinals.

Coventry 8, Canton 1

At Coventry

Canton (17-7) 000 001 0 — 1-3-5

Coventry (22-2) 114 002 x — 8-6-0

Sammy Lincoln, Ben Biskupiak and Noah Asmar; Kevin Johnson and Dustin Menzel; WP: Johnson; LP: Lincoln (4-3); 2B: James Canny (Can), Jackson Senecal (Can), Gavin Covell (Cov), Mather Spear (Cov)