Thomas helps Connecticut pick up 11th win in 12 outings after beating Sky

U.S. Olympian Alyssa Thomas had a team-high 20 points, pulled down seven rebounds and had six steals to help the Connecticut Sun to their eleventh win in 12 games with an 83-75 win over the Chicago Sky in WNBA action Thursday night in Chicago.

The Sky cut the lead to one with Angel Reese scoring in the lane with 2:40 remaining in the third quarter, 54-53.

But Connecticut (11-1) went on a 14-2 run to seize control of the game with the Sun getting five steals in the span of about three minutes. The Sun scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to turn a five-point lead into a 13-point advantage.

Tiffany Mitchell had a layup and an open drive to the basket with 9:45 left in the game and Thomas concluded the surge with her fifth steal and an open drive to the basket with 7:16 remaining in the contest.

“We’re just trying to disrupt their timing and make it hard for them,” Thomas said. “We know that we’re a good defensive team and when we can get steals, we’re able to get out in transition.”

Brionna Jones had 18 points, four rebounds and a steal while DeWanna Bonner had 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

The Sun had 13 steals and forced 17 Chicago turnovers.

“It wasn’t pretty but we did a much better job taking care of the ball in the second half and we made enough plays to win,” Sun coach Stephanie White said. “Our defense always puts us in a position to win games and it did it here again tonight.”

Chicago (4-7) didn’t wilt and closed the gap to four points with 28.2 seconds remaining when Diamond DeShields hit a three-point shot, 79-75. But Bonner went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe in the final 26 seconds to secure the win.

Rookie Angel Reese led the Sky with a career-high 20 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Rookie center Kamilla Cardoso, Chennedy Carter and Marina Mabrey each had 10 points for Chicago.

The Sun travel to Dallas for a game on Saturday night.

“There is still room for us to grow,” Jones said. “We’re still figuring out some things out and we’re taking it game by game but we’re getting it done.”

Notable

This was a Commissioner Cup contest. The Sun finished 4-1 in Commissioner’s Cup play. With the win, another $3,000 will be donated to Reproductive Equity Now, the Sun’s 2024 Commissioner’s Cup beneficiary. The Sun raised a total of $13,000 for the organization.

Ty Harris dished out a season and team-high seven assists.

DeWanna Bonner moved into 12 th all-time in steals in WNBA history in the win, tying Tully Bevilaqua (573).

all-time in steals in WNBA history in the win, tying Tully Bevilaqua (573). The Sun tied their season-low with 28 rebounds.

Brionna Jones scored 10 of her 18 points in the second quarter.

Tonight, marked Stephanie White’s 38 th career-win as the head coach of the Sun. She is now tied with Anne Donovan for fourth all-time in wins in Sun franchise history. She is also the fastest coach in franchise history to hit 38 wins with the team, doing so in just 52 games. Curt Miller and Mike Thibault are the next closest at 71 games.

career-win as the head coach of the Sun. She is now tied with Anne Donovan for fourth all-time in wins in Sun franchise history. She is also the fastest coach in franchise history to hit 38 wins with the team, doing so in just 52 games. Curt Miller and Mike Thibault are the next closest at 71 games. Connecticut turned the ball over 15 times, resulting in 18 points for Chicago. Chicago turned the ball over 19 times, resulting in 14 points for Connecticut.

The Sun outscored the Sky on second chance opportunities (15-8) and on the fast break (13-12), but the Sky held the advantage in paint points (44-42) and bench points (21-7).

Material from the Connecticut Sun media relations team was used in this report.

Connecticut 83, Chicago 75

At Chicago

Connecticut (83) Bonner 4-16 8-9 16, Thomas 9-13 2-2 20, Jones 7-12 4-5 18, Carrington 2-7 4-4 9, Harris 4-7 3-3 13, Nelson-Ododa 1-3 2-2 4, Mitchell 1-3 1-2 3, Burton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 24-28 83

Chicago (75) DeShields 3-7 1-2 9, Reese 8-10 4-4 20, Cardoso 3-7 4-4 10, Mabrey 3-13 2-3 10, Evans 2-4, 0-0 5, Carter 5-11 0-0 10, Allen 1-3 0-0 2, Harrison 3-3 2-2 9, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 13-15 75

Connecticut (11-1) 20 20 20 23 — 83

Chicago (4-7) 22 16 17 20 — 75

Three-point goals: Connecticut 3-14 (Bonner 0-7, Carrington 1-2, Harris 2-3, Mitchell 0-1, Burton 0-1), Chicago 6-13 (DeShields 2-, Mabrey 2-7, Evans 1-1, Harrison 1-1)