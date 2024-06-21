Too many errors, too many walks allow Torrington to beat Crushers

CANTON, June 20, 2024 – It’s an ambitious undertaking from the coaching staff of the Tri-State League’s newest team from Torrington.

The majority of the team is 22-years-old and younger. Many of these players have played together in Little League and at Torrington High. A year ago, they played in a 19-and-under summer baseball league

The Thunder lost their first eight games in the Tri-State League. But they’ve caught their breath this week. Torrington won second game in two days on Thursday night, taking advantage of five errors and eight walks to beat the Canton Crushers, 15-8 at Bowdoin Field. The Thunder (2-8) won their first-ever Tri-State League game on Wednesday with a 3-2 win over the Valley Kraken.

“It finally seems to be coming around,” Thunder general manager Misty Doherty said. “In the last few games, everyone is putting in the effort (to commit) less errors (and putting) a lot more bats on the ball.

“Every game we had that one rough inning with two , three or four errors that would put us back,” Doherrty said. “But being able to go back to the fundamentals, setting our feet, making plays and everyone swinging at more pitches makes a huge difference.”

Canton, which has dropped five straight games, gave up eight unearned runs. They committed two errors in the first inning and three in the fifth as the Thunder turned a one-run advantage into a seven-run cushion.

The game was called after six innings due to darkness, even though it was the longest day of the year – the summer solstice.

Torrington is also benefiting from the addition of Mauro Bonifacio, a former minor league player in the New York Yankees system, on Wednesday. A native of the Dominican Republic, Donifacio, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound slugger, played three years in the Yankee minor league system but never getting any higher than rookie ball.

In his first two games with Torrington, he hit a pair of home runs. His three-run blast off Canton reliever Jim Spirito in the fifth inning bounced high in the air off Symonds Avenue and hit the backstop of the softball field across the street.

The Crushers erased an early 5-0 deficit and had a 6-5 lead after four innings. But the Thunder had two runners on base, thanks to a single and walk, when Bonifacio , who is only 22, came to the plate. His home run gave the Thunder an 8-6 lead.

“He’s only been in Torrington for three months. We’re happy to have him,” Doherty said.

Canton made errors on consecutive plays in the first inning and Torrington capitalized with RBI singles from Bonifacio (2-4, home run, 4 RBI) and Kyle Green along with a bases-loaded walk for a 3-0 lead. The Thunder made it 5-0 in the second inning.

Canton (2-8) cut the lead to one, 5-4 in the second inning thanks to a two-run triple from Ben Sullivan, an RBI single from Jeff Mulhall (2-2, 2 RBI) and an error.

Torrington extended their lead in the fourth inning, 6-4, on another bases-loaded walk.

Canton tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning in the bottom of the fifth inning on a RBI single from Angel Valentine and a balk.

Torrington took a 9-6 lead in the fifth inning. With two runners on, Bonifacio crushed a home run to center field.

Canton rallied again, scoring twice in the fifth inning to cut the lead to one, 9-8. Noah Asmar was hit by a pitch and stole second base. Asmar moved to third on a single from Taylor Riley. Asnar scored on a RBI single from Mulhall and Riley scored thanks to two wild pitches from Bonifacio.

But thanks to three errors in the sixth inning and four hits, the Thunder scored six unearned runs to take control of the game.

Bonifacio retired the side in order to secure his first win on the mound. Melvin Alvarez was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Torrington while Robert Anton also doubled.

Canton starting pitcher Matt Rose went four innings, allowing five hits, striking out seven and walking six.

The Crushers face Naugatuck on Sunday as they try to get their third win of the season.

Torrington 15, Canton 8

At Canton

Torrington (2-8) 320 136 — 15-11-2

Canton (2-8) 040 220 — 8-7-5

Jayden Dombrowski, Mauro Bonifacio and Kyle Green; Matt Rose, Jim Spirito (5) and Noah Asmar; WP: Bonifacio (1-0); LP: Spirito (1-3); 2B: Melvin Alvarez (T), Robert Anton (T); 3B: Ben Sullivan (C); HR: Mauro Bonifacio; NOTE: Alvarez (T) 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Kyle Gorden (T) 2-3, 2 RBI; Matt Rose (C) 4 IP, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 6 walks, Jeff Mulhall (C) 2-2, 2 RBI