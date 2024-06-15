Top 10 players in world expected in Cromwell for Travelers

The top 10 players in the world are expected to be in Cromwell for the Travelers Championship at TPC-River Highlands beginning June 20-23, the tournament announced on Friday.

The tournament is a PGA Tour Signature Event and will feature each player in the top 50 in the world golf rankings that is eligible to play. Because it is a Signature Event, there will be no cut after two rounds.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, is expected to play along with defending champion Keegan Bradley, No. 2 Xander Schauffele, the 2022 Travelers Championship winner; No. 3 Rory McIlroy; No. 4 Wyndham Clark; No. 5 Viktor Hovland; No. 6 Ludvig Aberg; No. 7 Collin Morikawa; No. 9 Patrick Cantlay and No. 10 Max Homa.

PGA Tour players become eligible to compete in Signature Events by achieving certain performance benchmarks. For the Travelers Championship, every player who has earned a spot in this year’s field to date has committed to play.

“To have every single player eligible to play in our tournament committed to playing and coming here next week is a credit to our incredible fans and the hard work put in by so many people to make this a world-class event,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “We are proud that the best players in the world think of the Travelers Championship as something they can’t miss.”

PGA Tour members can qualify for the Travelers Championship a number of ways:

Finishing among the top 50 in the 2023 FedExCup points standings.

Ranking among the top 30 in the OWGR after this week’s U.S. Open.

Being inside the Aon Next 10 or Aon Swing 5 after this week’s U.S. Open.

Winning a full-points PGA Tour event this season.

“We couldn’t be happier that the world’s best have made the decision to come to Connecticut and compete,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship Tournament Director. “This is the best player field in our history.”

With the U.S. Open concluding on Sunday, the Travelers Championship field is subject to change. Additional sponsor’s exemptions will be announced on Monday, once the final field is set through performance categories.

Fans are welcome on-site beginning Wednesday, June 19, and limited tickets are still available.

The tournament will be televised by Golf Channel (3–6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1–3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday) and CBS and local affiliate WBFS-3 (3–6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday).

PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+ will offer live access to marquee and featured groups, as well as certain holes, Thursday through Sunday, and the event can also be streamed on Peacock and Paramount+.

For more information, visit TravelersChampionship.com.

The names of those players who have committed to play in this year’s Travelers Championship are:

Top 50 on Prior Year’s FedExCup

Hovland, Viktor ; Schauffele, Xander ; Clark, Wyndham ; McIlroy, Rory; Cantlay, Patrick; Morikawa, Collin; Scheffler, Scottie ; Fleetwood, Tommy ; Fitzpatrick, Matthew ; Burns, Sam ; Homa, Max; Bradley, Keegan; Schenk, Adam; Henley, Russell ; Straka, Sepp ; Fowler, Rickie ; Glover, Lucas; Finau, Tony; Kim, Si Woo; Kim, Tom; Harman, Brian; Im, Sungjae; Taylor, Nick; Conners, Corey; Spieth, Jordan; Day, Jason; Grillo, Emiliano; Moore, Taylor; Theegala, Sahith; Kirk, Chris; McCarthy, Denny; Rose, Justin; Putnam, Andrew; Kitayama, Kurt; Svensson, Adam; English, Harris; Poston, J.T.; Hodges, Lee; Power, Seamus; Young, Cameron; Cole, Eric; An, Byeong Hun; Hadwin, Adam; Hoge, Tom; Todd, Brendon; Davis, Cam; Rodgers, Patrick Matsuyama, Hideki; Hughes, Mackenzie

Aon Next 10 (projected)

Åberg, Ludvig; Lowry, Shane; Bezuidenhout, Christiaan; Thomas, Justin; Pavon, Matthieu; Jaeger, Stephan; Bhatia, Akshay; Detry, Thomas; Zalatoris, Will; Pendrith, Taylor

Aon Swing 5 (projected)

MacIntyre, Robert; Riley, Davis; Griffin, Ben; Gotterup, Chris; Perez, Victor

2024 PGA Tour Tournament Winners

Dunlap, Nick; Eckroat, Austin; Knapp, Jake; Malnati, Peter

Sponsor Exemptions – Member

Thorbjornsen, Michael