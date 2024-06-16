Two goals from Ngalina help Hartford blank Pittsburgh, 2-0

Two goals in the first 20 minutes of the game helped lift the Hartford Athletic to a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Saturday night at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford in USL Championship action.

Hartford (5-7-1) took control early with a pair of goals from Michee Ngalina. The scoring started in the fifth minute when Triston Hodge sent a long ball from Hartford’s half soaring into the attacking third for Ngalina, who chased it down and took just two touches before firing his shot past Pittsburgh goalie Jacob Randolph and into the bottom right corner of the net.

The opening goal was the earliest Hartford had scored so far this season and marked the first time the Green and Blue have scored first since April 6th against Miami FC.

Ngalina continued to wreak havoc in the Riverhounds’ attacking third, getting behind their backline again in the 12th minute and forcing a kick-save from Randolph. The rebound fell to Deshane Beckford, but his shot attempt went just wide of the goal.

Five minutes later, the two wingers were involved again and connected to find the back of the net. Beckford made a skillful run up the left flank and into the box, then fired a low cross that Ngalina slid to and tapped the ball into the net off a volley. A beautiful piece of transition attacking play gave Ngalina his second goal of the night and fifth of the season.

Despite outshooting the home team 9-7, Pittsburgh failed to get a ball past Hartford goalie Renan Ribeiro, who have five saves. Shots came from both teams throughout the second half but the score remained the same. It was Hartford’s first win against their Eastern Conference rival since 2020.

Ngalina scored two goals in a game for the first time since 2022. Deshane Beckford assisted his first goal of the season and Younes Boudadi attempted four tackles in his first match back in Hartford.

Hartford returns to action on Friday night when they host Tampa Bay at 7 p.m.

Hartford 2, Pittsburgh 0

At Hartford

Pittsburgh (3-6-5) 0 0 — 0

Hartford (5-7-1) 2 0 — 2

Goals: Hartford — 6’ – Ngalina (Hodge); 16’ – Ngalina (Beckford); Shots: Pittsburgh 14-7; Shots on target: Pittsburgh 5-4; Corner kicks: Pittsburgh 5-1; Saves: Hartford 5-2

HARTFORD ATHLETIC STARTING LINEUP

40 (GK) Renan Ribeiro, 2 (DF) Younes Boudadi, 5 (DF) Triston Hodge, 15 (DF) Joe Farrell, 23 (DF) Thomas Vancaeyezeele (12 Anderson Asiedu 73’), 4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett, 6 (MF) Beverly Makangila, 8 (MF) Jay Chapman, 7 (FW) Marcus Epps, 11 (FW) Michee Ngalina, 13 (FW) Deshane Beckford (10 Danny Barrera 65’)

PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS STARTING LINEUP

31 (GK) Jacob Randolph, 3 (DF) Pat Hogan, 5 (DF) Sean Suber, 7 (DF) Langston Blackstock, 8 (DF) Junior Etou (44 Pierre Cayet 70’), 28 (DF) Illal Osumanu ( 4 Dani Rovira 82’), 2 (MF) Danny Griffin, 14 (MF) Robbie Mertz (11 Kenardo Forbes, 45’), 42 (MF) Jackson Walti (15 Bradley Sample, 45’), 19 (F) Edward Kizza ( 9 Emmanuel Johnson 45’ ), 45 (F) Kazaiah Sterling