Boys Volleyball

Undefeated Simsbury sweeps Masuk to move in state final

Adyn Cohen gets the ball through the defense in Tuesday night’s Class M semifinal win over Masuk at SMSA in Hartford.

HARTFORD, June 4, 2024 – The undefeated Simsbury High boys volleyball team will get their first chance to play for a state championship on Thursday night.

The top-seeded Trojans (22-0) took care of business with a 3-0 sweep over defending champion Masuk-Monroe in Tuesday’s Class M semifinal at Sports Medicine Science Academy, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17.

SImsbury will face No. 3 seed Cheshire (20-3) on Thursday night at Newtown High beginning at 7 p.m. Cheshire was swept by Masuk in last year’s Class M title game.

More on this win coming on Wednesday.

Masuk’s Nathan Kurkoski and Simsbury’s Anderson Pillar battle for a ball in Tuesday’s Class M semifinal in Hartford.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

