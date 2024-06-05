Undefeated Simsbury sweeps Masuk to move in state final

HARTFORD, June 4, 2024 – The undefeated Simsbury High boys volleyball team will get their first chance to play for a state championship on Thursday night.

The top-seeded Trojans (22-0) took care of business with a 3-0 sweep over defending champion Masuk-Monroe in Tuesday’s Class M semifinal at Sports Medicine Science Academy, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17.

SImsbury will face No. 3 seed Cheshire (20-3) on Thursday night at Newtown High beginning at 7 p.m. Cheshire was swept by Masuk in last year’s Class M title game.

More on this win coming on Wednesday.