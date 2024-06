Weekly scoreboard: June 17-23, 2024

Monday, June 17

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Zone 1: Simsbury 7, Naugatuck 1

West Hartford 10, Bristol 0

SWIMMING

U.S. Olympic Trials

Qualifying heats, men’s 800 meters

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Simsbury 7, Naugatuck 1

At Simsbury

Naugatuck 000 000 1 — 1-3-0

Simsbury (3-2) 003 220 x — 7-10-1

Colton Hofmann, Donlon (5) and Crilly; Kyle Anthony and Jacob Guilmartin; WP: Anthony; LP: Hoffmann; 2B: James Fagnant (S), Kevin Cestari (N); NOTE: Anthony pitched complete game, allowing 3 hits, striking out 6 and walking none; Patrick Matczyk (S) 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 stolen bases, Fagnant (S) 2-4, Brad Stempeck (S) 2-3, 2 RBI

Zone 1 standings: West Hartford 3-0, Bristol 4-2, Simsbury 2-1, Naugatuck 2-1, Torrington 1-4, Oakville 0-6

SWIMMING

U.S. Olympic Trials

At Indianapolis

Men’s 800 meters: Luke Whitlock 7:51.22, 2. Robert Finke 7:51.71, 3. David Johnston 7:52.49, 4. Ross Dant 7:53.78, 5. Luke Ellis, 7:54,26, 6. Daniel Mateson 7:54.97, 7. Will Gallant (Canton) 7:56.03, 8. Sean Green 7:56.47

Alternates: Charlie Clark 7:56.63, Carson Hick 7:56.62

NOTE: Top 8 swimmers qualify for Tuesday’s finals. Top two finishers on Tuesday earn a spot in the U.S. Olympic team.

Upcoming events

Tuesday, June 18

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Winsted at Canton, 5:45 p.m.

Burlington at Valley Ducks (Wolcott), 5:45 p.m.

Naugatuck at Tri-Town, 5:45 p.m.

Amenia at CT Sliders (Washington Park), 7:30 p.m.

Bethlehem vs. Wolcott (BAW Complex), 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

U.S. Olympic Trials

Finals, men’s 800 meters

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL: Simsbury at Glastonbury, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Zone 1: Naugatuck at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL: Hamden at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Valley Kraken at Torrington, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 20

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Torrington at Canton, 5:45 p.m.

Naugatuck at CT Sliders (DelGabbo Field), 7 p.m.

Valley Kraken at Bethlehem, 6 p.m.

Valley Ducks at Wolcott, 5:45 p.m.

Amenia a Winsted, 5:45 p.m.

Burlington at Tri-Town, 5:45 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Harrisburg, noon

Friday, June 21

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Zone 1: Simsbury at Naugatuck, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL: Simsbury at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Tampa Bay at Hartford, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

SWIMMING

U.S. Olympic Trials

Qualifying, men’s 1,500 meters

Sunday, June 23

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Naugatuck at Canton, 4 p.m.

Bethlehem at Amenia, 1 p.m.

Valley Kraken at Burlington, noon

CT Sliders at Tri-Town, 11 a.m.

Valley Ducks at Winsted, 9 a.m.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Simsbury at Milford (Law), 1 p.m.

SWIMMING

U.S. Olympic Trials

Finals, men’s 1,500 meters

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Seattle, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.