Weekly scoreboard: June 3-9, 2024

Monday, June 3

TRACK and FIELD

State Open championships at New Britain, 2 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Canton at CIAC Division III championships at Tallwood CC (Hebron), 8:30 a.m.

GIRLS GOLF

CIAC Division I championships at Tashua Knolls (Trumbull)

Tuesday, June 4

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class S semifinals

Canton vs. Old Lyme, TBA

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Class L semifinal

Farmington vs. Ridgefield at Naugatuck, 5 p.m.

Class M semifinal

Simsbury vs. Masuk, 6 p.m. at SMSA

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL: West Haven at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL: Southington at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 6

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

State championship at Newtown

Class M final, 7 p.m.

Class L final, 4:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 7

BOYS GOLF

State Open championships at Lake of Isles GC, 9 a.m.

GIRLS GOLF

State Open championships at Lake of Isles GC, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL: Western Massachusetts at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class S championship game

At Sacred Heart University, time TBA

AMERICAN LEGION

Simsbury at Milford (Law), 10 a.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

New York at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 9

AMERICAN LEGION

Ridgefield at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset, 1 p.m.

