Weekly scoreboard: May 28-June 2, 2024

Saturday, June 1
BASEBALL
Class S quarterfinal
Coventry 8, Canton 1
BOYS LACROSSE
Class S quarterfinal
Granby 12, Old Saybrook 4
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 6 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Rhode Island at Hartford, 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
Coventry 8, Canton 1
At Coventry
Canton (17-7) 000 001 0 — 1-3-5
Coventry (22-2) 114 002 x — 8-6-0
Sammy Lincoln, Ben Biskupiak and Noah Asmar; Kevin Johnson and Dustin Menzel; WP: Johnson; LP: Lincoln (4-3); 2B: James Canny (Can), Jackson Senecal (Can), Gavin Covell (Cov), Mather Spear (Cov)
Friday, May 31
GIRLS LACROSSE
Class S quarterfinal
Canton 16, Wheeler 8
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
CIAC Class L quarterfinals
Farmington 3, New Canaan 0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-13)
GIRLS GOLF
Farmington 198, Canton 256
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League
Hamden 3, Simsbury 2
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut 74, Dallas 72
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford 6, Reading 4
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton 16, Wheeler 8
At Canton
Wheeler (12-4) 2 2 2 2 — 8
Canton (12-6) 3 4 4 5 — 16
Goals: Heather Delbone (C) 5, Avery Brown (C) 2, Elle Bahre (C) 2, Megan Haynes (C) 4, Bridgett Sonju (C) 3, Sophia Gouveia (W) 5, Grace Cassala (W) 3; Assists: Gouveia, Delbone 7, Brown 3, Haynes 1; Saves: Jan Gagnon (C) 10, Anna Barber (W) 8
GIRLS GOLF
Farmington 198, Canton 256
At Farmington
Canton (256) Cayleigh Gendreau 54, Arianna Schuman 57, Avery Rodriguez 70. Sydnee Miller 75, Audrey Lindquist 79
Farmington (198) Abby Esposito 46, Briella Rich 49, Aislinn Foley 50, Adrianna Douglas 53, Eleni Xifaras 58
Medalist: Abby Esposito (F) 46 at Tunxis Plantation, par 35
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut 74, Dallas 72
At Uncasville, Conn.
Dallas (72) Siegrist 8-8 0-0 17, Billings 2-5 0-0 4, McCowan 5-8 0-2 10, Ogunbowale 8-21 2-2 21, Uzun 3-8 0-0 7, Sheldon 0-2 0-0 0, Soares 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 5-6 0-0 10, Senechal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 2-4 72
Connecticut (74) Bonner 5-13 2-3 12, Thomas 6-11 3-8 15, Jones 10-14 2-2 22, Carrington 3-6 3-5 9 Harris 3-9 1-2 7, Mitchell 1-3 2-2 5, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson Ododa 0-0 1-2 1, Banham 1-4 0-0 3, Ndour-Fall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 14-24 74
Dallas (3-3) 21 13 16 22 — 72
Connecticut (7-0) 18 22 19 15 — 74
Three-point shots: Dallas 6-16 (Siegrist 1-1, Ogunbowale 3-8, Uzun 1-3, Sheldon 0-1, Soares 1-2, Senechal 0-1); Connecticut 2-10 (Bonner 0-4, Harris 0-2, Mitchell 1-1, Banham 1-3)
Thursday, May 30
BOYS TENNIS
Class M championship
Avon 5, Hand 2
Class S final: Stonington 6, Nonnewaug 1
Class L final: New Canaan 4, Wilton 0
Class LL final: Greenwich 4, Staples 1
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Class M quarterfinal
Simsbury 3, Xavier 0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-21)
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Amenia, N.Y. 13, Canton 3
Burlington 4, Torrington 2
Valley Kracken 6, Naugatuck 1
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford 8, Reading 1
BOYS TENNIS
Class M championship
Avon 5, Hand 2
At West Hartford (Conard)
Singles: Liam Hovorka (A) def. Elliott Booth, 6-3, 6-0; Ryan Hovorka (A) def. Matthew Vetter, 6-1, 6-2; Vishant Kandilippi (A) def. Andrew Seehausen, 6-1, 7-6 (0); Marcelo Gonzalez (H) def. Charles Schaff. 7-6 (5), 4-6, 13-11
Doubles: Aadarsh Senthil/Myles Paquette (A) def. Deacon Wilkens/Paul Fumex, 7-5, 6-0; Ethan Klotz/Preston Abshire (A) def. Gus Hodge/Gavin Waterman, 6-3, 6-4; William Dodd/Nathaniel Konstantino (H) def. Jonathan Green/Abid Syed, 6-2, 6-3
Records: Avon 14-5, Hand 16-7
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Amenia 13, Canton 3
At Amenia, N.Y.
Canton (1-2) 200 100 — 3-9-6
Amenia (2-1) 080 212 — 13-16-2
Jim Spirito, Angel Valentin (3) and Jeff Mulhall; Sammy Rigolino, A. Damon (5) and Richie Lamping; WP: Rigolino; LP: Spirito (1-1); 2B: Micah Matsudaira (A) 2, Richie Lamping (A); Jeff Mulhall (C); 3B: Chris Osterman (A), Ethan Lounsbury (A); NOTE: Lamping (A) was 1-4 with 4 RBI, Osterman (A) was 2-3 with 2 RBI, Sam Foley (A) was 3-for-3 with 1 RBI
Burlington 4, Torrington 2
At Torrington
Burlington (2-1) 200 001 1 — 4-9-1
Torrington (0-3) 000 100 1 — 2-5-1
T. Krol, T. Donofrio (7) and Z. Martin; Dennis, Dombrowski (7) and K. Green; WP: Krol; LP: Dennis; 2B: Krol (B); 3B: J. Lopez (B); NOTE: Krol (B) worked 6 innings, allowed 5 hits, struck out 11; Krol (B) 2-3, one RBI. T. Tollis (B) 3-4; Dennis (T) 6 IP, 7 hits, 8 strikeouts; G. Duncan (T) 3-4
Valley 6, Naugatuck 1
At Naugatuck
Valley (1-2) 000 202 2 — 6-6-2
Naugatuck (1-2) 100 000 0 — 1-6-2
Riley Corgan and L. Tanone; Chris Cuevas and Luis; WP: Corgan; LP: Cuevas; 2B: Mo (N), Will Granata (V) 2; NOTE: Landon Tanone (V) 2 stolen bases; Granata (V) 3-3, 2 RBI; Cuevas (N) 6 hits allowed, 6 strikesouts, 3 walks
Wednesday, May 29
BASEBALL
Class S second round
(9) Canton 7, (8) Lyman Memorial 6
(21) Somers 5, (5) East Granby 4
BOYS LACROSSE
Class S second round
(7) Bacon Academy 9, (10) Canton 7
Class L second round
(5) Simsbury 8, (12) Newtown 4
(3) Fairfield Ludlowe 9, (14) Farmington 7
BOYS TENNIS
Class M semifinals
Avon 7, Ellington 0
GIRLS TENNIS
Class L semifinals
New Canaan 7, Farmington 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Class L second round
Farmington 3, Stamford 0
BOYS GOLF
NCCC championship: Ellington 306, 2. Coventry 318, 3. Canton 336. Medalist: James O’Connor (Ellington) 66 at Tallwood CC, par 72
GIRLS GOLF
CCC championship: 1. Berlin 344, 2. Glastonbury 378, 3. Simsbury 385, Medalist: Morgan Peterson (Glastonbury) 78 at Simsbury Farms, par 72
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League
Simsbury 4, Glastonbury 3
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford 5, Reading 4
BASEBALL
Canton 7, Lyman Memorial 6
At Lebanon
Canton(17-6) 101 112 1 — 7-13-2
Lyman Memorial (15-6) 212 000 1 — 6-7-0
Michael Archangelo, Vin Forte (5) and Noah Asmar; Alex Ortiz, Jared Russo (4), Aidan Zimnock (6) and Russo, Nicholas Chalifoux (4); WP: Forte (4-1); LP: Zimnock; 2B: Zimmnock (L), Pontbriant (L), Masse (L); Noah Asmar (C) 2, James Canny (C), Jackson Senecal (C), Nate Hiscox (C), Sammy Lincoln (C)
Somers 5, East Granby 4
At East Granby
Somers 100 002 2 — 5-7-1
East Granby 100 003 0 — 4-9-1
White, Quirk (7) and Damboraga; K. Beman, Kyle Anthony (6) and Guilmartin; WP: White; LP: Anthony; Save: Quirk; 2B: Anthony (EG), Czerwinski (S), Maia (S)
BOYS TENNIS
Class M semifinal
Avon 7, Ellington 0
At Ellington
Singles: Liam Hovorka (A) def. Thomas Ameral, 6-3, 6-2; Ryan Hovorka (A) def. Akshith Velagapudi, 6-0, 6-1; Vishant Kandilippi (A) def. Dylan McKee, 6-0, 6-0; Charles Schafff (A) def. Sion Moon, 8-2
Doubles: Aadarsh Senthil/Myles Paquette (A) def. Lucas Ladin/Anshul Kulkarni, 6-2 6-0; Ethan Klotz/Preston Abshire (A) def. Anthony Gray/Saisuhruth Choppakatia, 6-1, 6-0; Jonathan Green/Abid Syed (A) def.Clay Laplante/Adithya Ummanath, 8-2
Records: Ellington 15-1, Avon 13-5
BOYS GOLF
2024 NCCC championships
At Hebron
Team results – Ellington 306, 2. Coventry 318, 3. Canton 336, 4. Somers and Suffield 341, 6. East Granby 347, 7. Granby 348, 8. Rockville 363, 9. Bolton 411, 10. SMSA/HMTCA co-op 415. 11. Windsor Locks 471
Individual results : James O’Connor (Ell) 66 at Tallwood CC, par 72, 2. Ryan Willey (East Windsor) 72, 3. Tanyon Duff (Somers) 75, 4. James York (Ell) 76, 5. Derek Rybczyk (EG) 78, Landon Neves (Cov) 78, Trey Trantolo (Ell) 78, 8. Andrew Aux (B) 79, Ben Vertucci (Cov) 79, 10. Jackson Pisati (EG) 80, Owen Dieterele (Cov) 80, Tyler Ugarte (Can) 80
Other results
Canton (336) Artie Hayes 85, Nicholas Fox 88, Nicholas Leadbetter 84, Tyler Ugarte 80, Derek Berg 87
East Granby (347) Miles Pisati 91, Derek Rybczyk 78, Jackson Pistai 80, Ryan Hecht 98, Jake Schlangenhauf 101
Granby (348) Ryan Hughes 88, Patrick Liss 82, Brady Liss 83, Nathan James 107, Chace Maurice 95
GIRLS GOLF
CCC Championships
At Simsbury
Team results – 1. Berlin 344, 2. Glastonbury 378, 3. Simsbury 385, 4. Conard 388, 5. Hall 395, 6. Wethersfield 402, 7. South Windsor 407, 8. Newington 308, 9. Manchester 412, 10. Avon 413, 11. Farmington 415, 12. Lewis Mills 449, 13. Plainville 488, 14. NW Catholic 495, 15. New Britain 564
Individual results – Morgan Peterson (Glastonbury) 78 at Simsbury Farms, par 72, 2. Samantha Dunn (Berlin) 80, 3. Annie DeSanto (Hall 81, 4. Ella Michaud (Berlin) 84, 5. Megan Kristofak (Conard) , Charley Carlson (Berlin) 80, 7. Makayla McGrath (SW), Maya Manzotti (Glastonbury) 90, 9. Abbey Andros (Berlin), Lily Nguyen (Conard), Parker Moody (Simsbury) 91
Other teams
Simsbury (385) Parker Moody 91, Amanda Gallagher 92, Alexa Gallagher 92, Riley Becconsall 110, Nora Walsh 114
Avon (413) Kristina Perez 93, Mya Hall 93, Stella Plavcan 100, Sarah Thomas 130, Evelina Novello 127
Farmington (415) Aislinn Foley 101, Briella Rich 103, Abby Esposito 104, Eleni Xifaras 108, Adrianna Douglas 107
Lewis Mills (449) Dana Rubbo 99, Emersyn Hertzler 104, Claudia bociek 115, Vivian Beard 132, Lily Van Czak 131
Tuesday, May 28
BASEBALL
Class S first round
(9) Canton 4, (24) Derby 2
(5) East Granby 16, (28) Innovation 2
(7) Shepaug 1, (26) Granby 0
Class M first round
(7) Waterford 9, (26) Lewis Mills 8
Class L first round
(26) Notre Dame-West Haven 4, (7) Avon 1
Class LL first round
(16) Fairfield Ludlowe 2, (17) Simsbury 1
(2) Fairfield Warde 2, (31) Farmington 1
SOFTBALL
Class S first round
(23) Immaculate 7, (10) Canton 0
Class M first round
(18) Oxford 9, (16) Granby 0
(10) Lewis Mills 4, (23) New Fairfield 3
Class LL first round
(12) Darien 4, (21) Simsbury 0
GIRLS LACROSSE
Class S second round
(3) Canton 20, (14) Watertown 6
(7) Lewis Mills 13, (10) Morgan 8
Class L second round
(4) Cheshire 10, (13) Avon 4
(5) Farmington 13, (12) South Windsor 5
(3) Simsbury 19, (14) Lyman Hall 10
BOYS TENNIS
Class M quarterfinals
Avon 6, Branford 1
Weston 6. Lewis Mills 1
GIRLS TENNIS
Class L second round
Farmington 5, Wethersfield 2
TRACK and FIELD
Avon at CIAC Class MM championships, 10:30 a.m. at Willow Brook Park, New Britain
BOYS GOLF
Canton 147, Granby 174, East Granby 179. Medalist: Nicholas Fox (C) 34 at Copper Hill GC, par 36
GIRLS GOLF
Wethersfield 189, Canton 242. Medalist: Sarah Morrissey (W) 41 at Blue Fox Run, par 34
Coventry 200, Avon 209. Medalist: Mya Hall (A) 43 at Blue Fox Run, par 34
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut 70, Phoenix 47
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford 7, Reading 6
BASEBALL
Notre Dame-West Haven 4, Avon 1
At Avon
ND-WH (12-12) 101 000 2 — 4-11-1
Avon (15-6) 100 000 0 — 1-2-1
Gehrig Footit and Brandon Skerritt; Luke Coppen, Eli Lukasiewicz (5), Stephen Westrick (6), Ethan Lavore (7) and Reyan Fawad; WP: Footit; LP: Coppen (4-2); 2B: Tyler Assaro-Gracy (A), Jackson Burr (ND); NOTE: Burr was 2-for-3 with 1 RBI while James Mascari was 2-4 for ND; Chase Beloin and Assaro-Gracy had the only hits for Avon. Footit (ND) struck out 5 and walked none
Canton 4, Derby 2
At Canton
Derby (9-12) 100 001 0 — 2-4-1
Canton (16-6) 100 003 x — 4-5-1
Max Netto and Kobe Marroquin; Ben Biskupiak and Noah Asmar; WP: Biskupiak (1-0); LP: Netto; 2B: Joseph Nadeau (C); 3B: Ian Clark (C), Nate Hiscox (C); NOTE: Biskupiak went the distance, allowing 4 hits and striking out nine., Nikolas Kotucek (D) was 2-for-3
East Granby 16, Innovation 2
At East Granby
Innovation (7-13) 010 001 0 — 2-3-4
East Granby (16-6) 226 402 x — 16-11-1
Ortiz, Torres (2), Wyskiewicz (3) and Heknandez; Kyle Anthony, Jackson Moore (2), Adrian Bento (4), Elijah Rich (6) and Jacob Guilmartin; WP: Anthony; LP: Ortiz; 2B: Bento (EG), Moore (EG), Luke Kleinman (EG), HR: Kyle Anthony (EG); NOTE: Anthony was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI with Bento going 2-4 with 3 RBI. Cole Malinowski (EG) was 2-for-3 with 1 RBI and 3 runs scored. Five EG pitchers combine to strike out seven, walk 4 and allow 3 hits
SOFTBALL
Immaculate 7, Canton 0
At Canton
Immaculate (11-11) 000 205 0 — 7-7-2
Canton (14-8) 000 000 0 — 0-3-1
Sophia Schnatz and Olivia Lugo; Ashley Briggs and Mackenzie Robinson; WP: Schantz; LP: Briggs (11-6)
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton 20, Watertown 6
At Canton
Watertown (8-7-1) 1 1 4 0 — 6
Canton (11-6) 9 4 3 4 — 20
Goals: Nikki Forte (W) 2, Bella Schiaro (W) 3, Bri Posceta (W), Heather Delbone (C) 7, Megan Haynes (C) 5, Avery Brown (C) 2, Elle Bahre (C) 2, Emma Foy (C), Morgan Babbitt (C), Paige Sidraine (C) 2; Assists: Delbone 5, Brown 4, Bahre, Haynes; Saves: Jen Gagnon (C) 9, Sofia Barbagallo (W) 4
BOYS TENNIS
Class M quarterfinal
Avon 6, Branford 1
At Avon
Singles: Liam Hovorka (A) def Schalper (B) 6-1, 6-0; Ryan Hovorka def (B) Baylis 6-1, 6-1; Kanipilli (A) def Porras (B) 6-3, 6-1; Schaff (A) def Akin (B) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: Addarsin & Paquette (A) def Law & Paudyal (B) 6-0, 6-0; Klotz & Abshire (A) def Ferrara & Heier (B) 7-6 (7-0), 6-4; Radziunas & Bhawnani (B) def Green & Syed (A) 7-6 (8-6), 6-1
Records: Avon 12-5
BOYS GOLF
Canton 147, Granby 174, East Granby 179
At Granby
Canton (147) Nicholas Fox 34, Tyler Ugarte 36, Artie Hayes 38, Nicholas Leadbetter 39, Derek Berg 42
Granby (174) Ryan Hughes 39, Patrick Liss 42, Nathan James 46, Brady Liss 47, Patrick Gilton 51
East Granby (179) Derek Rybczyk 42, Jackson Pisati 46, Ryan Hecht 49, Jake Schlagenhauf 53
Medalist: Nicholas Fox (C) 34 at Copper Hill GC, par 36
Records: Canton 14-1, 10-1 NCCC; NOTE: This was a non-league match with no bearing on the NCCC race
GIRLS GOLF
Coventry 200, Avon 209
At Avon
Coventry (200) Mazie Cox 44, Nichole Sierakowski 48, Alexandra Hall 52, Aly Stetz 56
Avon (209) Mya Hall 43, Kristina Perez 44, Stella Plavcan 60, Sarah Thomas 62
Medalist: Mya Hall (A) 43 at Blue Fox Run, par 34
Records: Avon 6-9
Wethersfield 189, Canton 242
At Avon
Wethersfield (189) Sarah Morrissey 41, Emma Applebaum 44, Madeline Cardany 49, Emily Perrotta 55, Emily Schneider 59
Canton (242) Cayleigh Gendreau 54, Madison Rodriguez 60, Arianna Schuman 62, Avery Rodriguez 65, Zita Redford 66
Medalist: Sarah Morrissey (W) 41 at Blue Fox Run, par 34
Record: Canton 0-21
Upcoming events
Sunday, June 2
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton at Valley Kraken (Volunteer Field, New Milford), 11 a.m.
CT Sliders at Burlington (Lewis Mills), noon
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League
Manchester at Simsbury, 5 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 1 p.m.
