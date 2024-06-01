Weekly scoreboard: May 28-June 2, 2024

Saturday, June 1

BASEBALL

Class S quarterfinal

Coventry 8, Canton 1

BOYS LACROSSE

Class S quarterfinal

Granby 12, Old Saybrook 4

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 6 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Rhode Island at Hartford, 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Coventry 8, Canton 1

At Coventry

Canton (17-7) 000 001 0 — 1-3-5

Coventry (22-2) 114 002 x — 8-6-0

Sammy Lincoln, Ben Biskupiak and Noah Asmar; Kevin Johnson and Dustin Menzel; WP: Johnson; LP: Lincoln (4-3); 2B: James Canny (Can), Jackson Senecal (Can), Gavin Covell (Cov), Mather Spear (Cov)

Friday, May 31

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class S quarterfinal

Canton 16, Wheeler 8

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

CIAC Class L quarterfinals

Farmington 3, New Canaan 0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-13)

GIRLS GOLF

Farmington 198, Canton 256

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League

Hamden 3, Simsbury 2

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut 74, Dallas 72

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 6, Reading 4

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton 16, Wheeler 8

At Canton

Wheeler (12-4) 2 2 2 2 — 8

Canton (12-6) 3 4 4 5 — 16

Goals: Heather Delbone (C) 5, Avery Brown (C) 2, Elle Bahre (C) 2, Megan Haynes (C) 4, Bridgett Sonju (C) 3, Sophia Gouveia (W) 5, Grace Cassala (W) 3; Assists: Gouveia, Delbone 7, Brown 3, Haynes 1; Saves: Jan Gagnon (C) 10, Anna Barber (W) 8

GIRLS GOLF

Farmington 198, Canton 256

At Farmington

Canton (256) Cayleigh Gendreau 54, Arianna Schuman 57, Avery Rodriguez 70. Sydnee Miller 75, Audrey Lindquist 79

Farmington (198) Abby Esposito 46, Briella Rich 49, Aislinn Foley 50, Adrianna Douglas 53, Eleni Xifaras 58

Medalist: Abby Esposito (F) 46 at Tunxis Plantation, par 35

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut 74, Dallas 72

At Uncasville, Conn.

Dallas (72) Siegrist 8-8 0-0 17, Billings 2-5 0-0 4, McCowan 5-8 0-2 10, Ogunbowale 8-21 2-2 21, Uzun 3-8 0-0 7, Sheldon 0-2 0-0 0, Soares 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 5-6 0-0 10, Senechal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 2-4 72

Connecticut (74) Bonner 5-13 2-3 12, Thomas 6-11 3-8 15, Jones 10-14 2-2 22, Carrington 3-6 3-5 9 Harris 3-9 1-2 7, Mitchell 1-3 2-2 5, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson Ododa 0-0 1-2 1, Banham 1-4 0-0 3, Ndour-Fall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 14-24 74

Dallas (3-3) 21 13 16 22 — 72

Connecticut (7-0) 18 22 19 15 — 74

Three-point shots: Dallas 6-16 (Siegrist 1-1, Ogunbowale 3-8, Uzun 1-3, Sheldon 0-1, Soares 1-2, Senechal 0-1); Connecticut 2-10 (Bonner 0-4, Harris 0-2, Mitchell 1-1, Banham 1-3)

Thursday, May 30

BOYS TENNIS

Class M championship

Avon 5, Hand 2

Class S final: Stonington 6, Nonnewaug 1

Class L final: New Canaan 4, Wilton 0

Class LL final: Greenwich 4, Staples 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Class M quarterfinal

Simsbury 3, Xavier 0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-21)

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Amenia, N.Y. 13, Canton 3

Burlington 4, Torrington 2

Valley Kracken 6, Naugatuck 1

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 8, Reading 1

BOYS TENNIS

Class M championship

Avon 5, Hand 2

At West Hartford (Conard)

Singles: Liam Hovorka (A) def. Elliott Booth, 6-3, 6-0; Ryan Hovorka (A) def. Matthew Vetter, 6-1, 6-2; Vishant Kandilippi (A) def. Andrew Seehausen, 6-1, 7-6 (0); Marcelo Gonzalez (H) def. Charles Schaff. 7-6 (5), 4-6, 13-11

Doubles: Aadarsh Senthil/Myles Paquette (A) def. Deacon Wilkens/Paul Fumex, 7-5, 6-0; Ethan Klotz/Preston Abshire (A) def. Gus Hodge/Gavin Waterman, 6-3, 6-4; William Dodd/Nathaniel Konstantino (H) def. Jonathan Green/Abid Syed, 6-2, 6-3

Records: Avon 14-5, Hand 16-7

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Amenia 13, Canton 3

At Amenia, N.Y.

Canton (1-2) 200 100 — 3-9-6

Amenia (2-1) 080 212 — 13-16-2

Jim Spirito, Angel Valentin (3) and Jeff Mulhall; Sammy Rigolino, A. Damon (5) and Richie Lamping; WP: Rigolino; LP: Spirito (1-1); 2B: Micah Matsudaira (A) 2, Richie Lamping (A); Jeff Mulhall (C); 3B: Chris Osterman (A), Ethan Lounsbury (A); NOTE: Lamping (A) was 1-4 with 4 RBI, Osterman (A) was 2-3 with 2 RBI, Sam Foley (A) was 3-for-3 with 1 RBI

Burlington 4, Torrington 2

At Torrington

Burlington (2-1) 200 001 1 — 4-9-1

Torrington (0-3) 000 100 1 — 2-5-1

T. Krol, T. Donofrio (7) and Z. Martin; Dennis, Dombrowski (7) and K. Green; WP: Krol; LP: Dennis; 2B: Krol (B); 3B: J. Lopez (B); NOTE: Krol (B) worked 6 innings, allowed 5 hits, struck out 11; Krol (B) 2-3, one RBI. T. Tollis (B) 3-4; Dennis (T) 6 IP, 7 hits, 8 strikeouts; G. Duncan (T) 3-4

Valley 6, Naugatuck 1

At Naugatuck

Valley (1-2) 000 202 2 — 6-6-2

Naugatuck (1-2) 100 000 0 — 1-6-2

Riley Corgan and L. Tanone; Chris Cuevas and Luis; WP: Corgan; LP: Cuevas; 2B: Mo (N), Will Granata (V) 2; NOTE: Landon Tanone (V) 2 stolen bases; Granata (V) 3-3, 2 RBI; Cuevas (N) 6 hits allowed, 6 strikesouts, 3 walks

Wednesday, May 29

BASEBALL

Class S second round

(9) Canton 7, (8) Lyman Memorial 6

(21) Somers 5, (5) East Granby 4

BOYS LACROSSE

Class S second round

(7) Bacon Academy 9, (10) Canton 7

Class L second round

(5) Simsbury 8, (12) Newtown 4

(3) Fairfield Ludlowe 9, (14) Farmington 7

BOYS TENNIS

Class M semifinals

Avon 7, Ellington 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Class L semifinals

New Canaan 7, Farmington 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Class L second round

Farmington 3, Stamford 0

BOYS GOLF

NCCC championship: Ellington 306, 2. Coventry 318, 3. Canton 336. Medalist: James O’Connor (Ellington) 66 at Tallwood CC, par 72

GIRLS GOLF

CCC championship: 1. Berlin 344, 2. Glastonbury 378, 3. Simsbury 385, Medalist: Morgan Peterson (Glastonbury) 78 at Simsbury Farms, par 72

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League

Simsbury 4, Glastonbury 3

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 5, Reading 4

BASEBALL

Canton 7, Lyman Memorial 6

At Lebanon

Canton(17-6) 101 112 1 — 7-13-2

Lyman Memorial (15-6) 212 000 1 — 6-7-0

Michael Archangelo, Vin Forte (5) and Noah Asmar; Alex Ortiz, Jared Russo (4), Aidan Zimnock (6) and Russo, Nicholas Chalifoux (4); WP: Forte (4-1); LP: Zimnock; 2B: Zimmnock (L), Pontbriant (L), Masse (L); Noah Asmar (C) 2, James Canny (C), Jackson Senecal (C), Nate Hiscox (C), Sammy Lincoln (C)

Somers 5, East Granby 4

At East Granby

Somers 100 002 2 — 5-7-1

East Granby 100 003 0 — 4-9-1

White, Quirk (7) and Damboraga; K. Beman, Kyle Anthony (6) and Guilmartin; WP: White; LP: Anthony; Save: Quirk; 2B: Anthony (EG), Czerwinski (S), Maia (S)

BOYS TENNIS

Class M semifinal

Avon 7, Ellington 0

At Ellington

Singles: Liam Hovorka (A) def. Thomas Ameral, 6-3, 6-2; Ryan Hovorka (A) def. Akshith Velagapudi, 6-0, 6-1; Vishant Kandilippi (A) def. Dylan McKee, 6-0, 6-0; Charles Schafff (A) def. Sion Moon, 8-2

Doubles: Aadarsh Senthil/Myles Paquette (A) def. Lucas Ladin/Anshul Kulkarni, 6-2 6-0; Ethan Klotz/Preston Abshire (A) def. Anthony Gray/Saisuhruth Choppakatia, 6-1, 6-0; Jonathan Green/Abid Syed (A) def.Clay Laplante/Adithya Ummanath, 8-2

Records: Ellington 15-1, Avon 13-5

BOYS GOLF

2024 NCCC championships

At Hebron

Team results – Ellington 306, 2. Coventry 318, 3. Canton 336, 4. Somers and Suffield 341, 6. East Granby 347, 7. Granby 348, 8. Rockville 363, 9. Bolton 411, 10. SMSA/HMTCA co-op 415. 11. Windsor Locks 471

Individual results : James O’Connor (Ell) 66 at Tallwood CC, par 72, 2. Ryan Willey (East Windsor) 72, 3. Tanyon Duff (Somers) 75, 4. James York (Ell) 76, 5. Derek Rybczyk (EG) 78, Landon Neves (Cov) 78, Trey Trantolo (Ell) 78, 8. Andrew Aux (B) 79, Ben Vertucci (Cov) 79, 10. Jackson Pisati (EG) 80, Owen Dieterele (Cov) 80, Tyler Ugarte (Can) 80

Other results

Canton (336) Artie Hayes 85, Nicholas Fox 88, Nicholas Leadbetter 84, Tyler Ugarte 80, Derek Berg 87

East Granby (347) Miles Pisati 91, Derek Rybczyk 78, Jackson Pistai 80, Ryan Hecht 98, Jake Schlangenhauf 101

Granby (348) Ryan Hughes 88, Patrick Liss 82, Brady Liss 83, Nathan James 107, Chace Maurice 95

GIRLS GOLF

CCC Championships

At Simsbury

Team results – 1. Berlin 344, 2. Glastonbury 378, 3. Simsbury 385, 4. Conard 388, 5. Hall 395, 6. Wethersfield 402, 7. South Windsor 407, 8. Newington 308, 9. Manchester 412, 10. Avon 413, 11. Farmington 415, 12. Lewis Mills 449, 13. Plainville 488, 14. NW Catholic 495, 15. New Britain 564

Individual results – Morgan Peterson (Glastonbury) 78 at Simsbury Farms, par 72, 2. Samantha Dunn (Berlin) 80, 3. Annie DeSanto (Hall 81, 4. Ella Michaud (Berlin) 84, 5. Megan Kristofak (Conard) , Charley Carlson (Berlin) 80, 7. Makayla McGrath (SW), Maya Manzotti (Glastonbury) 90, 9. Abbey Andros (Berlin), Lily Nguyen (Conard), Parker Moody (Simsbury) 91

Other teams

Simsbury (385) Parker Moody 91, Amanda Gallagher 92, Alexa Gallagher 92, Riley Becconsall 110, Nora Walsh 114

Avon (413) Kristina Perez 93, Mya Hall 93, Stella Plavcan 100, Sarah Thomas 130, Evelina Novello 127

Farmington (415) Aislinn Foley 101, Briella Rich 103, Abby Esposito 104, Eleni Xifaras 108, Adrianna Douglas 107

Lewis Mills (449) Dana Rubbo 99, Emersyn Hertzler 104, Claudia bociek 115, Vivian Beard 132, Lily Van Czak 131

Tuesday, May 28

BASEBALL

Class S first round

(9) Canton 4, (24) Derby 2

(5) East Granby 16, (28) Innovation 2

(7) Shepaug 1, (26) Granby 0

Class M first round

(7) Waterford 9, (26) Lewis Mills 8

Class L first round

(26) Notre Dame-West Haven 4, (7) Avon 1

Class LL first round

(16) Fairfield Ludlowe 2, (17) Simsbury 1

(2) Fairfield Warde 2, (31) Farmington 1

SOFTBALL

Class S first round

(23) Immaculate 7, (10) Canton 0

Class M first round

(18) Oxford 9, (16) Granby 0

(10) Lewis Mills 4, (23) New Fairfield 3

Class LL first round

(12) Darien 4, (21) Simsbury 0

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class S second round

(3) Canton 20, (14) Watertown 6

(7) Lewis Mills 13, (10) Morgan 8

Class L second round

(4) Cheshire 10, (13) Avon 4

(5) Farmington 13, (12) South Windsor 5

(3) Simsbury 19, (14) Lyman Hall 10

BOYS TENNIS

Class M quarterfinals

Avon 6, Branford 1

Weston 6. Lewis Mills 1

GIRLS TENNIS

Class L second round

Farmington 5, Wethersfield 2

TRACK and FIELD

Avon at CIAC Class MM championships, 10:30 a.m. at Willow Brook Park, New Britain

BOYS GOLF

Canton 147, Granby 174, East Granby 179. Medalist: Nicholas Fox (C) 34 at Copper Hill GC, par 36

GIRLS GOLF

Wethersfield 189, Canton 242. Medalist: Sarah Morrissey (W) 41 at Blue Fox Run, par 34

Coventry 200, Avon 209. Medalist: Mya Hall (A) 43 at Blue Fox Run, par 34

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut 70, Phoenix 47

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 7, Reading 6

BASEBALL

Notre Dame-West Haven 4, Avon 1

At Avon

ND-WH (12-12) 101 000 2 — 4-11-1

Avon (15-6) 100 000 0 — 1-2-1

Gehrig Footit and Brandon Skerritt; Luke Coppen, Eli Lukasiewicz (5), Stephen Westrick (6), Ethan Lavore (7) and Reyan Fawad; WP: Footit; LP: Coppen (4-2); 2B: Tyler Assaro-Gracy (A), Jackson Burr (ND); NOTE: Burr was 2-for-3 with 1 RBI while James Mascari was 2-4 for ND; Chase Beloin and Assaro-Gracy had the only hits for Avon. Footit (ND) struck out 5 and walked none

Canton 4, Derby 2

At Canton

Derby (9-12) 100 001 0 — 2-4-1

Canton (16-6) 100 003 x — 4-5-1

Max Netto and Kobe Marroquin; Ben Biskupiak and Noah Asmar; WP: Biskupiak (1-0); LP: Netto; 2B: Joseph Nadeau (C); 3B: Ian Clark (C), Nate Hiscox (C); NOTE: Biskupiak went the distance, allowing 4 hits and striking out nine., Nikolas Kotucek (D) was 2-for-3

East Granby 16, Innovation 2

At East Granby

Innovation (7-13) 010 001 0 — 2-3-4

East Granby (16-6) 226 402 x — 16-11-1

Ortiz, Torres (2), Wyskiewicz (3) and Heknandez; Kyle Anthony, Jackson Moore (2), Adrian Bento (4), Elijah Rich (6) and Jacob Guilmartin; WP: Anthony; LP: Ortiz; 2B: Bento (EG), Moore (EG), Luke Kleinman (EG), HR: Kyle Anthony (EG); NOTE: Anthony was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI with Bento going 2-4 with 3 RBI. Cole Malinowski (EG) was 2-for-3 with 1 RBI and 3 runs scored. Five EG pitchers combine to strike out seven, walk 4 and allow 3 hits

SOFTBALL

Immaculate 7, Canton 0

At Canton

Immaculate (11-11) 000 205 0 — 7-7-2

Canton (14-8) 000 000 0 — 0-3-1

Sophia Schnatz and Olivia Lugo; Ashley Briggs and Mackenzie Robinson; WP: Schantz; LP: Briggs (11-6)

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton 20, Watertown 6

At Canton

Watertown (8-7-1) 1 1 4 0 — 6

Canton (11-6) 9 4 3 4 — 20

Goals: Nikki Forte (W) 2, Bella Schiaro (W) 3, Bri Posceta (W), Heather Delbone (C) 7, Megan Haynes (C) 5, Avery Brown (C) 2, Elle Bahre (C) 2, Emma Foy (C), Morgan Babbitt (C), Paige Sidraine (C) 2; Assists: Delbone 5, Brown 4, Bahre, Haynes; Saves: Jen Gagnon (C) 9, Sofia Barbagallo (W) 4

BOYS TENNIS

Class M quarterfinal

Avon 6, Branford 1

At Avon

Singles: Liam Hovorka (A) def Schalper (B) 6-1, 6-0; Ryan Hovorka def (B) Baylis 6-1, 6-1; Kanipilli (A) def Porras (B) 6-3, 6-1; Schaff (A) def Akin (B) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles: Addarsin & Paquette (A) def Law & Paudyal (B) 6-0, 6-0; Klotz & Abshire (A) def Ferrara & Heier (B) 7-6 (7-0), 6-4; Radziunas & Bhawnani (B) def Green & Syed (A) 7-6 (8-6), 6-1

Records: Avon 12-5

BOYS GOLF

Canton 147, Granby 174, East Granby 179

At Granby

Canton (147) Nicholas Fox 34, Tyler Ugarte 36, Artie Hayes 38, Nicholas Leadbetter 39, Derek Berg 42

Granby (174) Ryan Hughes 39, Patrick Liss 42, Nathan James 46, Brady Liss 47, Patrick Gilton 51

East Granby (179) Derek Rybczyk 42, Jackson Pisati 46, Ryan Hecht 49, Jake Schlagenhauf 53

Medalist: Nicholas Fox (C) 34 at Copper Hill GC, par 36

Records: Canton 14-1, 10-1 NCCC; NOTE: This was a non-league match with no bearing on the NCCC race

GIRLS GOLF

Coventry 200, Avon 209

At Avon

Coventry (200) Mazie Cox 44, Nichole Sierakowski 48, Alexandra Hall 52, Aly Stetz 56

Avon (209) Mya Hall 43, Kristina Perez 44, Stella Plavcan 60, Sarah Thomas 62

Medalist: Mya Hall (A) 43 at Blue Fox Run, par 34

Records: Avon 6-9

Wethersfield 189, Canton 242

At Avon

Wethersfield (189) Sarah Morrissey 41, Emma Applebaum 44, Madeline Cardany 49, Emily Perrotta 55, Emily Schneider 59

Canton (242) Cayleigh Gendreau 54, Madison Rodriguez 60, Arianna Schuman 62, Avery Rodriguez 65, Zita Redford 66

Medalist: Sarah Morrissey (W) 41 at Blue Fox Run, par 34

Record: Canton 0-21

Upcoming events

Sunday, June 2

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Canton at Valley Kraken (Volunteer Field, New Milford), 11 a.m.

CT Sliders at Burlington (Lewis Mills), noon

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League

Manchester at Simsbury, 5 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Previous results

Previous Spring 2024 results

May 20-27, 2024

May 13-19, 2024

May 6-May 12, 2024

April 29-May 5, 2024

April 22-28, 2024

April 15-21, 2024

April 8-14, 2024

March 29-April 7, 2024

Previous Winter 2024 results

March 11-23, 2024

March 4-10, 2024

Feb. 26-March 3, 2024

Feb. 19-25, 2024

Feb. 12-18, 2024

Feb. 5-11, 2024

Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024

Jan. 22-28, 2024

Jan. 15-21, 2024

Jan. 8-14, 2024

Jan. 1-7, 2024

Dec. 17-31, 2023

Dec. 9-16, 2023

Previous Fall 2023 results

Nov. 13-26, 2023

Nov. 6-13, 2023

Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023

Oct. 23-29, 2023

Oct. 16-22, 2023

Oct. 9-15, 2023

Oct. 2-8, 2023

Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023

Sept. 18-24, 2023

Sept. 11-17, 2023

August 29-Sept. 10, 2023

Previous Summer 2023 results

August 7-27, 2023

July 24-August 6, 2023

July 10-23, 2023

July 3-9, 2023

June 26-July 2, 2023

June 19-25, 2023

June 12-18, 2023

Previous Spring 2023 results

June 5-11, 2023

May 29-June 4, 2023

May 22-28, 2023

May 15-21, 2023

May 8-14, 2023

May 1-7, 2023

April 24-30, 2023

April 17-23, 2023

April 9-16, 2023

March 29-April 8, 2023

Previous Winter 2023 results

March 5-12, 2023

Feb. 27- March 4, 2023

Feb. 20-26, 2023

Feb. 13-19, 2023

Feb. 6-11, 2023

Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2023

Jan. 22-28, 2023

Jan. 16-21, 2023

Jan. 9-14, 2023

Jan. 2-8, 2023

Dec. 27-31, 2022

Dec. 19-23, 2022

Dec. 7-18, 2022