With rally and win in ninth, Yard Goats move back into first place

Hartford’s Yanquiel Fernandez had a two-out single to center field in the top of the ninth inning that drove in two runs and help lift the Hartford Yard Goats to a 4-3 win over the Harrisburg Senators in an Eastern League game in Harrisburg on Wednesday night.

The victory, coupled with Portland’s 18-4 loss to Richmond, allowed Hartford to move back into first place in the Eastern League’s Northeast Division by a half game with four games remaining in the first half of the season.

The winner of the first half championship secures a bid in September’s Eastern League playoffs.

Hartford (35-29) has four road games left with Harrisburg, the Double A affiliate of the Washington Nationals while Portland, the Double A affiliate of the Red Sox, is closing the first half with a series against Richmond at Hadlock Field in Maine.

The Yard Goats are looking for their first-ever appearance in the playoffs in Hartford. The last time this franchise played in an Eastern League playoff game was in 2009 when the team was called the New Britain Rock Cats.

The Senators (37-28) are trying secure a playoff berth of their own, too. Harrisburg has a two-game lead over Erie in the EL’s Southeast Division with four games to play.

The Yard Goats snapped a 2-2 tie with a pair of runs in the ninth inning.

With one runner on base and two outs, Hartford’s Braiden Ward was hit by a pitch and Nic Kent moved to second base. Ryan Ritter drew a walk to load the bases and set the table for Fernandez.

Harrisburg took an early 2-0 lead and the Yard Goats were facing Josiah Gray, who was the Opening Day starter in April for the Washington Nationals in town on a rehabilitation assignment. Gray allowed just one hit and two base runners in the first four innings.

Hartford capitalized in the fifth inning, loading the bases with two walks in between a double from Warming Bernabel. Gray retired the next two batters on a strikeout and pop fly.

With two outs in the fourth inning, Hartford’s Braxton Fulford ripped a two-out single to tie the game at 2-2.

Hartford’s bullpen of Alec Barger, Juan Mejia, Jaden Hill and Seth Halvoresen combined to strike out eight and allow just one run – a solo home run in the ninth – over the last five innings of the game.

Dermis Garcia hit a home run in the ninth but Halvorsen retired Jordy Barley to earn his fifth save of the year.

Hartford’s series with Southeast Division leading Harrisburg continues on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.