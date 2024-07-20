Connect with us

2024 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League playoffs

2024 CCBL Tournament
Monday, July 22
Play-in round (one game)
Game 1: (9) Manchester at (8) Western Massachusetts at Agawam High, 5:45 p.m.
Game 2: (10) Simsbury at (7) Hamden at Municipal Stadium (Waterbury), 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24
Double-elimination tournament
Game 3: Winner game 1 at (1) Southington
Game 4: Winner game 2 at (2) West Haven
Game 5: Wallingford or Glastonbury at (3) Bridgeport
Game 4: Wallingford or Glastonbury at (4) Glastonbury

Thursday, July 25
Two winner bracket games
Two loser bracket games

Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League 2024 final regular season standings

Team W-L Pts.
Southington Black Knights 18-4 58
West Haven Sailors 16-6 54
Bridgeport Barnums 12-9-1 47
Glastonbury Arrows 12-10 46
Wallingford Silver Storm 11-10-1 45
Waterbury Silverbacks 11-10-1 45
Hamden Miners 10-11-1 43
Western Mass. Pioneers 7-14-1 37
Manchester Eagles 6-15-1 35
Simsbury Sabercats 4-18 30
NOTE: Teams get three points for a win, two points for a tie and one point for a loss

 

Previous CCBL champions

Double-elimination tournament
Championship game
2022: Hamden Miners 9, Wallingford Silver Storm 6
2021: West Haven Sailors 7, Manchester Eagles 1
2020: Brass City Bombers 13, Manchester Eagles 1 (6)
2019: Manchester Mavericks 8, Glastonbury Arrows 3
2018: Simsbury Sabercats 2, Wallingford Silver Miners 0
Best-of-3 championship series
2017: Glastonbury def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0
2016: Southington Shock def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0
2015: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0
2014: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0
2013: West Hartford Thunder def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-1
2012: Tobacco Valley Renegades def. Simsbury, 2-1
2011: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-1
2010: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-0
2009: Southington def. Simsbury, 2-0

