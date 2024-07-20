2024 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League playoffs

2024 CCBL Tournament
Monday, July 22
Play-in round (one game)
Game 1: (9) Manchester at (8) Western Massachusetts at Agawam High, 5:45 p.m.
Game 2: (10) Simsbury at (7) Hamden at Municipal Stadium (Waterbury), 5:45 p.m.
Wednesday, July 24
Double-elimination tournament
Game 3: Winner game 1 at (1) Southington
Game 4: Winner game 2 at (2) West Haven
Game 5: Wallingford or Glastonbury at (3) Bridgeport
Game 4: Wallingford or Glastonbury at (4) Glastonbury
Thursday, July 25
Two winner bracket games
Two loser bracket games
Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League 2024 final regular season standings
|Team
|W-L
|Pts.
|Southington Black Knights
|18-4
|58
|West Haven Sailors
|16-6
|54
|Bridgeport Barnums
|12-9-1
|47
|Glastonbury Arrows
|12-10
|46
|Wallingford Silver Storm
|11-10-1
|45
|Waterbury Silverbacks
|11-10-1
|45
|Hamden Miners
|10-11-1
|43
|Western Mass. Pioneers
|7-14-1
|37
|Manchester Eagles
|6-15-1
|35
|Simsbury Sabercats
|4-18
|30
|NOTE: Teams get three points for a win, two points for a tie and one point for a loss
Previous CCBL champions
Double-elimination tournament
Championship game
2022: Hamden Miners 9, Wallingford Silver Storm 6
2021: West Haven Sailors 7, Manchester Eagles 1
2020: Brass City Bombers 13, Manchester Eagles 1 (6)
2019: Manchester Mavericks 8, Glastonbury Arrows 3
2018: Simsbury Sabercats 2, Wallingford Silver Miners 0
Best-of-3 championship series
2017: Glastonbury def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0
2016: Southington Shock def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0
2015: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0
2014: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0
2013: West Hartford Thunder def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-1
2012: Tobacco Valley Renegades def. Simsbury, 2-1
2011: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-1
2010: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-0
2009: Southington def. Simsbury, 2-0