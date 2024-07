Pairings and results for the 2024 Connecticut Little League baseball state tournaments.

Little League baseball

Section 1

At Wilton

Saturday, July 13

Game 1: D1 vs. D4, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Game 2: Winner game 1 vs. D2, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 15

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. D2, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17

Final: Top two teams, 7 p.m.

Section II

At Naugatuck (Peter Foley LL)

Saturday, July 13

Game 1: D5 vs. D6, 1 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Game 2: Winner game 1 vs. D3, 1 p.m.

Monday, July 15

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. D3, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17

Final: Top two teams, 6:30 p.m.

Section III

At D7 fields

Saturday, July 13

Game 1: D9 vs. D10

Sunday, July 14

Game 2: Winner game 1 vs. D7

Monday, July 15

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. D7

Wednesday, July 17

Final: Top two teams

Section IV

At D8 fields

Saturday, July 13

Game 1: D11 vs. D12

Sunday, July 14

Game 2: Winner game 1 vs. D8

Monday, July 15

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. D8

Wednesday, July 17

Final: Top two teams

Final Four

At Shelton

Tuesday, July 23

Game 1: Section 1 vs. Section 2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 2: Section 3 vs. Section 4, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 26

Game 5: Winner game 3 vs.. loser game 4, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Game 6: Final – Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5, 11 a.m.

Sunday, July 28

Game 7, if necessary, 11 a.m.

Junior Baseball

Section I

At Thomaston

Wednesday, July 3

Game 1: Jewett City/Norwich (D11) 6, Canton (D6) 5

Thursday, July 4

Game 2: Jewett City/Norwich 12, New Britain (D5) 5

Friday, July 5

Game 3: Canton vs. New Britain, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Jewett City/Norwich vs. game 3 winner, 4 p.m.

Section II

At South Windsor

Monday, July 1

Groton/Mystic (D10) 14, Stafford (D12) 13, 9 innings

Tuesday, July 2

Somers (D8) 6, Groton/Mystic 4

Friday, July 5

Game 3: Stafford vs. Somers

Saturday, July 6

Top two teams, 4 p.m.

State finals

At South Windsor

Thursday, July 11

Game 1: Section 1 vs. Section 2, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Game 2: Section 1 vs. Section 2, 5:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Section I vs. Section 2, 4 p.m., if necessary

Senior Baseball

At Fitch High-Groton

Saturday, July 6

Game 1: D10 vs. D11, 10 a.m.

Game 2: D3 vs. D5, 1 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 9

Game 5: Winner game 3 vs. loser game 4, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 10

Game 6: Final — Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5. 5:30 p.m.

Intermediate Baseball

At Meriden (FJ Kogut Field) and Southington West

Tuesday, July 9

Game 1: D9 vs. D10, 5:45 p.m. at Meriden

Game 2: D2 vs. D5, 5:45 p.m. at Southington

Wednesday, July 10

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 5:45 p.m. at Meriden

Game 4: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 5:45 p.m. at Southington

Friday, July 12

Game 5: Winner game 3 vs. loser game 4, 5:30 p.m. at Meriden

Saturday, July 13

Game 6: Final — Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5 at Meriden

Sunday, July 14

If necessary

9-11 Baseball (U11)

Section 1

At Milford (Ralph Clarkson Field)

Monday, July 8

Game 1: D1 vs. D2, 8 p.m..

Tuesday, July 9

Game 2: Winner game 1 vs. D4 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 10

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. D4, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Final: Top two teams, 8 p.m.

Section II

At Simsbury (Memorial Field)

Monday, July 8

Game 1: D3 vs. D6, 6:30 p.m..

Tuesday, July 9

Game 2: Winner game 1 vs. D5, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 10

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. D5, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Final: Top two teams, 6:30 p.m.

Section III

At Groton (Burrows Field)

Monday, July 8

Game 1: D7 vs. D9, 7 p.m..

Tuesday, July 9

Game 2: Winner game 1 vs. D10 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 10

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. D10, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Final: Top two teams, 7 p.m.

Section IV

At Lebanon (Lebanon Elementary School)

Monday, July 8

Game 1: D11 vs. D12, 6 p.m..

Tuesday, July 9

Game 2: Winner game 1 vs. D8, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 10

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. D8, 6 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Final: Top two teams, 6 p.m.

Final Four

At Trumbull (Unity Park)

Wednesday, July 17

Game 1: Section 1 vs. Section 2, 5:45 p.m.

Game 2: Section 3 vs. Section 4, 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 5:45 p.m.

Game 4: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 5:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Game 5: Winner game 3 vs.. loser game 4, 10 a.m.

Sunday, July 21

Game 6: Final – Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5, 10 a.m.

Monday, July 22

Game 7, if necessary, 5:45 p.m..

8-10 Baseball (U10)

Section 1

At Trumbull (Unity Park)

Saturday, July 13

Game 1: D2 vs. D4, 10 a.m.

Sunday, July 14

Game 2: Winner game 1 vs. D1, 10 a.m.

Monday, July 15

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. D1, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17

Final: Top two teams, 5:45 p.m.

Section II

At Bristol (Warren Field)

Saturday, July 13

Game 1: D3 vs. D6, noon.

Sunday, July 14

Game 2: Winner game 1 vs. D5, noon

Monday, July 15

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. D5, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17

Final: Top two teams, 5:45 p.m.

Section III

At Durham (Atwell Field)

Saturday, July 13

Game 1: D7 vs. D10, 11 a.m.

Sunday, July 14

Game 2: Winner game 1 vs. D9, noon

Monday, July 15

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. D9, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17

Final: Top two teams, 6 p.m.

Section IV

At North Franklin (SFC)

Saturday, July 13

Game 1: D11 vs. D12, noon

Sunday, July 14

Game 2: Winner game 1 vs. D8, noon

Monday, July 15

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. D8, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17

Final: Top two teams, 6 p.m.

Final Four

At Orange (Roche Field) and Milford (Ralph Clarkson Field)

Tuesday, July 23

Game 1: Section 1 vs. Section 2, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Section 3 vs. Section 4, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 5 p.m.

Game 4: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 26

Game 5: Winner game 3 vs.. loser game 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Game 6: Final – Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5, 11 a.m.

Sunday, July 28

Game 7, if necessary, 11 a.m.

Previous results

2023 Little League baseball state tournament

2022 Little League baseball state tournament

2021 Little League baseball state tournament

2020 Little League baseball state tournament

Little League state tournament results 2001-14