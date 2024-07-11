Avon Junior softball team falls to Bristol in Section I final

ENFIELD, July 10, 2024 — Despite 10 hits and two hits each from Brianna Connellan, Fallyn Banks, Noelle Bittar and Anna Kelley, the Bristol Little League Junior Division squad beat Avon, 8-4, on Wednesday night in Enfield to win the Junior Division Section I title.

Bristol advances to the best-of-three state championship series against Stonington in a rematch of last year’s final, which was won by Bristol.

Bristol has won the last two Connecticut Junior Division championships and played in the final in 2021. Since 1999, Bristol has won five state championships.

Bristol 8, Avon 4

At Enfield

Bristol 000 420 2 — 8-9-0

Avon (1-2) 000 201 1 — 4-10-0

Meredith Creamer and Madelyn Milkowski; Jessica Mizia and Anna Kelly; WP: Creamer; LP: Mizia (1-2); 2B: Creamer (B); 3B: Breanna Connellan (A), Gabbi Perez (B), I Ferrer (B), Milkowski (B)