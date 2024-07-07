Connect with us

Youth Softball

Avon Major Division team wins opener; Junior Division squad loses

Avon’s Jackie Funderburk had two triples and drove in a run as Avon Major Division All-Stars won their Section II softball state tournament opener against Shelton on Friday night, 4-2.

BRISTOL, July 5, 2024 – Jackie Funderburk had a pair of triples and drove in a run as the Avon Major Division (ages 11-12) All-Star team won their Little League softball state tournament opener on Friday with a 4-2 win over Shelton in Section II action at Rockwell Park.

Pitcher Lena Stortz allowed just three hits and struck out eight for Avon (4-0), who will face District 5 champion Berlin on Monday night at 6 p.m.

Avon took a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to some aggressive baserunning. Funderburk led off the inning with a triple to right field and scored on a wild pitch. Catcher Meredith Parker followed with a double to left field. She moved to third base on a ground ball and scored on a wild pitch.

Shelton scored in the second inning to cut the lead to 2-1 but Avon responded in the third inning. Avery Witcoskie’s singled and scored on a Funderburk’s two-out triple to right field for a 3-1 lead.

Shelton added another run in the fourth inning to again cut the lead to one, 3-2 but Avon added an insurance run in the fifth inning. Kristiana Reome walked, stole second base and moved to third on a wild pitch. She scored on Witcoskie’s single to right field for a 4-2 lead.

Avon retired the side in order in the sixth to secure the victory. First baseman Maddie Parrino snagged a line drive out, Stortz picked up a bunt and threw out the runner for the second out and the final Shelton batter struck out.

Funderburk and Witcoskie were each 2-2 for Avon.

Avon 4, Shelton 2
At Bristol
Shelton             010  100  — 2-3-0
Avon (4-0)        201  01x  — 4-6-1
Adalyn G. and Mila R; Lena Stortz and Meredith Parker; WP: Stortz (4-0); LP: Adalyn G; 2B: Meredith Parker (A), Adalyn G (S); 3B: Jackie Funderburk (A) 2

Section 2
At Bristol (Rockwell Park)
Friday, July 5
Game 1: Avon (D6) 4, Shelton (D3) 2
Monday, July 8
Game 2: Avon vs. Berlin (D5), 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 9
Game 3: Shelton vs. Berlin, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 10
Game 4, Final: Top two teams (one game), 5:45 p.m.

JUNIOR SOFTBALL
Bristol 15, Avon 3 (5)
ENFIELD, July 5, 2024 – Avon had nine hits but it wasn’t enough to beat Bristol in the opening game of state Little League Junior Division (ages 13-15) softball tournament Friday at Brainard Park.

Brianna Connellan and Emily Nastrass each had triples for Avon (0-1). Teammate Anna Kelly was 3-for-3 while Natrass was 1-for 2 with two RBI.

Bristol (1-0) had 22 hits in the game with three players going 3-for-3 in the five-inning Section I contest.

Avon returns to action on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. when they challenge host Enfield at Brainard Park. Avon will need a win to advance to Wednesday’s Section I championship game.

Bristol 15, Avon 3 (5)
At Enfield
Bristol (1-0)     320  82  — 15-22-0
Avon (0-1)        021  00  — 3-9-0
M. Creamer and M. Milkowski; Brianna Connellan, Jessica Mizia (2) and Anna Kelly; WP: Creamer; LP: Connellan (0-1); 2B: Ferrier (B), Wood (B); 3B: Connellan (A), Wegiel (B), Emily Natrass (A)

Section 1
At Brainard Park, Enfield
Friday, July 5
Game 1: Bristol (D5) 15, Avon (D6) 3
Monday, July 8
Game 2: Bristol vs. Enfield (D8), 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 9
Game 3: Avon vs. Enfield, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 10
Game 4, final: Top two teams (one-game), 6 p.m.

