Avon makes their hits count to win second straight D6 championship

SIMSBURY, July 1, 2024 – The Avon Little League softball All-Star had just three hits in Monday night’s District 6 Major Division (ages 11-12) championship game. But they made each one count.

Each Avon player with a hit stole at least one base and scored a run as Avon won their second straight District 6 Major Division softball championship with a 3-0 win over Simsbury.

Simsbury pitcher Catherine Soto did all she could. She allowed just three hits, had no walks and struck out 11 batters, including three looking at the third strike sailed past them.

But Simsbury (1-2) couldn’t get much going against Avon pitcher Lena Stortz, who allowed just three hits and struck out three to earn her third win of the summer.

For just the second time, Avon advances to the Section II Little League state tournament where they will face the District 5 and District 3 champions for the right to advance to the state final four. The Section II tournament begins Friday at 5:45 p.m. in Bristol at Rockwell Park.

“Every practice we focus on our defense, being great baserunners and taking advantage of errors,” Avon coach Rayna Banks said. “The girls know if you get a good lead and a good read, anytime the ball is the dirt we have to take advantage of it.”

Avon also made plays defensively. They didn’t have a single error, caught eight fly balls and had three ground ball outs. Avon catcher Meredith Parker threw out a runner trying to steal second in the fifth inning and third baseman McKenna Bastin tagged out a Simsbury runner who overran third base after a sixth inning triple.

“We really focused on our defense, especially with our outfielders,” Banks said. “We worked hard on getting ready and they came through for us.”

Avon took a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning. Parker had a one-out single and quickly stole second base. She scored on Stortz’s RBI single. After stealing second base, she moved to third base on a ground ball out and gave Avon a two-run lead by scrambling home after a wild pitch.

Avon extended the lead to 3-0 in the fifth inning. Stortz led off the inning with a single to center field. She stole second and third base before scoring on a RBI ground ball out from Maddie Parrino.

Before Strotz led off the fifth with a single, Soto had retired 11 consecutive batters with eight strikeouts.

Simsbury had limited opportunities. Soto had a two-out double in the fourth inning but was stranded there. Simsbury picked up a walk in the fifth inning but that baserunner was thrown out trying to steal second base.

Trailing by three runs, Simsbury tried to rally in the sixth inning. With one out, Reese Griffin ripped a triple down the left field line. But when she overran third base, she was tagged out by Bastin, Avon’s third baseman.

Cayden Orcutt singled with two outs and moved to second on a passed ball. Grace Mascaro walked but Stortz was able to get a ground ball out to end the game and send Avon to the state tournament. At the plate, Stortz was 2-2 with a pair of hits for Avon.

Simsbury was looking for their tenth District 6 title since 2000 and their first since 2022.

Avon 3, Simsbury 0

At Simsbury

Simsbury (1-2) 000 000 — -0-3-0

Avon (3-0) 200 01x — 3-3-0

Catherine Soto and Ava Caponetti; Lena Stortz and Meredith Parker; WP: Stortz (3-0); LP: Soto; 2B: Catherine Soto (S); 3B: Reese Griffin (S)

District 6 Tournament

Major Division (ages 11-12)

Tuesday, June 25

Game 1: Avon 12, East Granby/Granby 5

Thursday, June 27

Game 2: Avon 6, Simsbury 5

Friday, June 28

Game 3: Simsbury 16, East Granby/Granby 7

Monday, July 1

Championship

Avon 3, Simsbury 0

State tournament

Section II

At Rockwell Park, Bristol

Friday, July 5

Game 1: D6 champion (Avon) vs. D3 champion, 5:45 p.m.

Monday, July 8

Game 2: D5 champion vs. winner game 1, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, July 9

Game 3: D5 champion vs. loser game 1, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, July 10

Final: Top two teams, 5:45 p.m.