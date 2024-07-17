Avon’s Connor Harris selected to play in Sunday’s NECBL All-Star Game

GROTON, July 16, 2024 – The Mystic Schooners scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat the Valley Blue Sox, 8-3 on Tuesday night in New England Collegiate Baseball League action at Fitch High

Avon High graduate Connor Harris got the start for Mystic (18-14) and pitched five innings, allowing five hits and striking out five in his seventh start of the season for the Schooners.

He left with the game tied at 2-2 and got a no-decision. Harris, who also played with Mystic in 2022, is 4-1 with an ERA of 2.15, 26 strikeouts and 24 hits allowed. He was named to the NECBL’s Eastern Division All-Star team earlier this week.

The NECBL All-Star Game is Sunday in Bristol at Muzzy Field.

On Tuesday, Mystic’s Tyler Minick (UConn) hit the go-ahead solo home run in the eighth and Matthew Brinker (Northeastern) also went deep in the Schooners’ win over the Blue Sox.

Harris, 24, played at Winthrop University in South Carolina this spring, making six appearances, going 1-1 with a ERA of 9.00 with 11.0 innings of work. He struck out seven and allowed 18 hits. He played four years at George Washington University.