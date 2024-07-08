Bonner helps Sun blast past Atlanta

Connecticut’s DeWanna Bonner went 7-of-9 from three-point range to score a game-high 23 points to lead the Sun to an 80-67 win over Atlanta at the Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday in WNBA action.

Bonner set a new career-high for three-point field goals, breaking her previous high water mark of six in three previous games.

It was the eighth time this season that Bonner has scored 20 or more points in a game. The Sun are 8-0 when Bonner scores 20 or more points.

Tiffany Mitchell had a season-high 13 points, three rebounds and a block in 21 minutes off the bench while Brionna Jones had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.

The Sun (17-4) had a 10-point lead at the half but found their rhythm offensively in the third period, outscoring the Dream, 33-25, for a commanding 18-point lead. The 33 points was a season-high for points scored in a single quarter. Bonner nailed three of her three-point shots in the third period.

Atlanta (7-13) was led by Allisha Gray with 19 points, three rebounds and two assists. Forwards Tina Charles and Nia Coffey added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Connecticut hit a season-high ten three-point shots during the game. The Sun return to action on Wednesday morning when they host the New York Liberty for an 11 a.m. contest at the Mohegan Sun.

The Sun assisted on 20 of their 28 field goals in the win.

Connecticut outrebounded Atlanta 36-31. The team is now 10-2 when outrebounding their opponent.

This was Alyssa Thomas’ seventh game with nine or more assist game of the season, tying Natasha Cloud for most games with 9+ assists in the WNBA this season.

The Sun outscored the Dream in second chance points (17-13) and bench points (22-17), while the Dream held the advantage in paint points (28-26) and fast break points (6-5).

Atlanta’s eight second-quarter points marks the lowest point total Connecticut has held an opponent in the second quarter this season.

The Sun turned the ball over just nine times, one off a season low. The team is now 8-1 when turning the ball over 12 or fewer times.

With the win, Sun head coach Stephanie White moved into 18thall-time in WNBA history in wins, tying James Wade and Pat Coyle (81).

Connecticut 80, Atlanta 67

At Uncasville

Atlanta (67) Gray 7-11 4-4 19, Coffey 4-6 2-2 11, Charles 5-14 2-2 13, Caldwell 1-8 2-2 5, Jones 1-3, 0-0 2, Hillmon 1-1 1-2 3, Cubaj 2-3 0-0 4, Henderson 1-4 2-4 4, Amihere 2-9 2-3 6. Totals 24-59 15-19

Connecticut (80) Bonner 7-11 2-2 23, Thomas 3-5 1-2 7, Jones 4-8 3-4 11, Carrington 2-9 4-4 9, Harris 4-8 0-3 8, Mitchell 4-7 4-4 13, Nelson-Ododa 2-7 0-0 4, Burton 1-5 0-0 3, Banham 0-2 0-0 0, Ndour-Fall 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-64 14-19

Atlanta (7-13) 16 8 25 18 — 67

Connecticut (17-4) 20 14 33 13 — 80

Three-point goals: Atlanta 4-10 (Gary 1-2, Coffey 1-1, Charles 1-3, Caldwell 1-3, Henderson 0-2); Connecticut 10-23 (Bonner 7-9, Carrington 1-5, Harris 0-3, Mitchell 1-2, Banham 0-2)