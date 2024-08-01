Bridgeport tops Southington to win CCBL title in first season

SIMSBURY, July 30, 2024 – The Bridgeport Barnums scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to beat the Southington Black Knights on Tuesday night, 5-2 and captured their first Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League championship at Memorial Field.
In the team’s first season, the Barnums (16-9-1) went undefeated in the CCBL’s post-season tournament with four straight victories. Bridgeport won seven of their last eight games to win the CCBL title.
Bridgeport’s Hayden Lee, a pitcher from Fairfield and Salve Regina, went six scoreless innings to pick up the win. Lee allowed just four hits and struck out six.
Bridgeport broke open a scoreless game in the fifth inning. Southington starting pitcher Ty Davis had a pair of walks to open the fifth. Kieran Shea moved to third base on an error during a pickoff attempt.
Sebastian Sampieri gave Bridgeport a 1-0 lead on a RBI single to left with teammate Joey Delia moving to third base. Yeudy Ramirez’s RBI single gave the Barnums a 2-0 lead with Sampieri moving to third.
Sampieri stole home for a 3-0 lead and Christian Nelson reached base after getting hit by a pitch. John Heitzman had a RBI single and Will Stellato had a sacrifice fly for a 5-0 lead.
Southington, which had the league’s best record in the regular season (18-4), threatened in the seventh inning. The Black Knights (22-6) loaded the bases with one out thanks to a pair of singles and a walk.
Ryan Kilpatrick’s RBI single to right field drove in a run. After reliever Cole Gibson got a strikeout for the second out, a walk drove in a second run and cut the lead to three, 5-2.
But Gibson fanned the final batter of the game to give the Barnums the win.
Bridgeport 5, Southington 2
At Simsbury
Southington (22-6) 000 000 2 — 2-5-2
Bridgeport (16-9-1) 000 050 x — 5-4-1
Ty Davis, J Ferrucci (6) and O Davis; Hayden Lee, Cole Gibson (7) and K Shea; WP: Lee; LP: Davis; Save: Gibson; 2B: Will Stellato (B)
2024 CCBL championship tournament
Previous CCBL champions
Double-elimination tournament
Championship game
2022: Hamden Miners 9, Wallingford Silver Storm 6
2021: West Haven Sailors 7, Manchester Eagles 1
2020: Brass City Bombers 13, Manchester Eagles 1 (6)
2019: Manchester Mavericks 8, Glastonbury Arrows 3
2018: Simsbury Sabercats 2, Wallingford Silver Miners 0
Best-of-3 championship series
2017: Glastonbury def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0
2016: Southington Shock def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0
2015: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0
2014: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0
2013: West Hartford Thunder def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-1
2012: Tobacco Valley Renegades def. Simsbury, 2-1
2011: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-1
2010: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-0
2009: Southington def. Simsbury, 2-0