Bridgeport tops Southington to win CCBL title in first season

SIMSBURY, July 30, 2024 – The Bridgeport Barnums scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to beat the Southington Black Knights on Tuesday night, 5-2 and captured their first Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League championship at Memorial Field.

In the team’s first season, the Barnums (16-9-1) went undefeated in the CCBL’s post-season tournament with four straight victories. Bridgeport won seven of their last eight games to win the CCBL title.

Bridgeport’s Hayden Lee, a pitcher from Fairfield and Salve Regina, went six scoreless innings to pick up the win. Lee allowed just four hits and struck out six.

Bridgeport broke open a scoreless game in the fifth inning. Southington starting pitcher Ty Davis had a pair of walks to open the fifth. Kieran Shea moved to third base on an error during a pickoff attempt.

Sebastian Sampieri gave Bridgeport a 1-0 lead on a RBI single to left with teammate Joey Delia moving to third base. Yeudy Ramirez’s RBI single gave the Barnums a 2-0 lead with Sampieri moving to third.

Sampieri stole home for a 3-0 lead and Christian Nelson reached base after getting hit by a pitch. John Heitzman had a RBI single and Will Stellato had a sacrifice fly for a 5-0 lead.

Southington, which had the league’s best record in the regular season (18-4), threatened in the seventh inning. The Black Knights (22-6) loaded the bases with one out thanks to a pair of singles and a walk.

Ryan Kilpatrick’s RBI single to right field drove in a run. After reliever Cole Gibson got a strikeout for the second out, a walk drove in a second run and cut the lead to three, 5-2.

But Gibson fanned the final batter of the game to give the Barnums the win.

Bridgeport 5, Southington 2

At Simsbury

Southington (22-6) 000 000 2 — 2-5-2

Bridgeport (16-9-1) 000 050 x — 5-4-1

Ty Davis, J Ferrucci (6) and O Davis; Hayden Lee, Cole Gibson (7) and K Shea; WP: Lee; LP: Davis; Save: Gibson; 2B: Will Stellato (B)

2024 CCBL championship tournament

Previous CCBL champions

Double-elimination tournament

Championship game

2022: Hamden Miners 9, Wallingford Silver Storm 6

2021: West Haven Sailors 7, Manchester Eagles 1

2020: Brass City Bombers 13, Manchester Eagles 1 (6)

2019: Manchester Mavericks 8, Glastonbury Arrows 3

2018: Simsbury Sabercats 2, Wallingford Silver Miners 0

Best-of-3 championship series

2017: Glastonbury def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0

2016: Southington Shock def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0

2015: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0

2014: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0

2013: West Hartford Thunder def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-1

2012: Tobacco Valley Renegades def. Simsbury, 2-1

2011: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-1

2010: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-0

2009: Southington def. Simsbury, 2-0