Canton Junior baseball team beats Somers to win state championship

SOUTH WINDSOR, July 12, 2024 – A group of youngsters who are growing up together on town ballfields became the first Canton team to win a Little League baseball state championship in any division Friday night at Duprey Field.

Canton’s Junior Division baseball (ages 13-14) beat Somers, 5-1 to sweep the best-of-three championship series and earn a spot in next weekend’s Eastern Regional championship tournament in Dubois, Pennsylvania.

“They’ve matured so much. They were eight and nine years old when we began coaching them and now they are 13 and 14 years old. It’s been a real neat experience,” head coach John Cottingham said.

Canton (4-1) prevailed thanks to a balanced effort.

They swept the championship series with fine pitching performances from right-hander Mason Morabito, who pitched a complete game in Thursday’s 9-1 victory in game one, and 5 2/3 innings from left-hander Shea Flaherty, who allowed one hit and struck out six in Friday night’s victory.

They got timely hitting. Lucas Steniger was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI and Cole Cottingham had a double and two RBI in Thursday’s win over Somers. On Friday night, Jack Siena was 3-for-3 with one RBI with Morabito getting a double and driving in two runs.

Canton had three sacrifice flies that drove in runs and stole 10 bases in the two-game series.

“One of the big things is that they play for each other,” John Cottingham said. “They are always cheering for each other. They work really hard together.”

They play baseball together along with soccer and basketball, too. “They’re always playing for each other,” John Cottingham said.

Canton took a quick 1-0 lead on Friday night. Flaherty led off the game with a walk, stole second bases and moved to third base on Kyle Rossi’s single. Flaherty scored on a sacrifice fly from Nate Hiscox.

Somers (3-2) had runners on second and third base with two outs in the second inning but Flaherty picked up a key strikeout to end the threat.

Canton extended its lead to 2-0 in the third inning. Jack Kelly singled and scored on Morabito’s RBI double down the third base line.

In the fourth inning, Canton used a two-out rally to extend their lead to 4-0. Steniger walked with two outs and moved to second base on a single from Cole Cottingham. Consecutive balks by Somers pitcher J.J. Cruz allowed Steniger to score and Cottingham moved to third base.

Cottingham scored on Siena’s RBI single to right field for a four-run advantage.

Flaherty was lifted after 5.2 innings after reaching the 95-pitch count limit. A single from Somers’ Bryce Hawkins put runners on second and third base in the bottom of the sixth inning but Steniger, who came on in relief got Somers’ Chase White to fly out to second base to end the inning.

Canton made it 5-0 in the top of the seventh. With two outs, Siena singled, stole second base, moved to third base on a balk and scored on a throwing erorr.

Somers had three hits in the seventh including a RBI single from C.J. Hwalek but that is as close as they would get.

Canton returns to action on Sunday, July 21 at 2 p.m. when they face the winner of Saturday’s game between the Delaware and Maryland state champions. Ten state champions are in the East Region tournament.

NOTE: Several players on this championship team played on the 2023 Junior Division baseball team that won the District 6 title and lost in the Section I final to Seymour, on the 2022 Major Division baseball team that lost to Simsbury in the semifinals of the District 6 tournament and on the 2021 Minor Division (ages 9-11) team that in the District 6 final to Burlington.

Canton 5, Somers 1

At South Windsor

Canton (4-1) 101 200 1 — 5-8-2

Somers (3-2) 000 000 1 — 1-6-1

Shea Flaherty, Lucas Steniger and Kyle Hiscox; J.J. Cruz, Charlie McLellan (7) and Bennett Kukucka; WP: Flaherty; LP: Cruz; 2B: Mason Morabito (C)

2024 Junior Division

State championship (best-of-3)

At South Windsor

Thursday, July 11

Canton 9, Somers 1

Friday, July 12

Canton 5, Somers 1, Canton wins series, 2-0