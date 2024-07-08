Canton wins Section I title, moves into Junior Division state final

Canton had four hits and took advantage of six walks in the first two innings to take an early four-run lead to beat Jewett City/Norwich/SFC, 9-6, to win the Section I championship in the Connecticut state Little League Junior Division baseball tournament on Sunday in Thomaston.

With the win, Canton (2-1) advances to the best-of-3 state championship series beginning on Thursday in South Windsor against Somers.

It will be Canton’s first-ever appearance in the state finals at the Junior Division level (ages 13-15).

Canton, who dropped a 6-5 decision to Jewett City last week, took a quick 4-0 lead. Lucas Steniger and Cole Cottingham each had RBI singles while Cottingham and Kyle Hiscox each scored on passed balls.

Jewett City cut the lead to a run thanks to three runs in the bottom of the first inning but Canton extended their lead in the second inning to 7-3, scoring two runs on an error and one run when Marcus Morabito stole home.

Jewett City (2-1) cut the lead to 7-4 with a run in the fifth inning but Canton responded when Steniger walked, moved to third on a ground ball from Cottingham and scored on a passed ball for an 8-5 lead.

In the seventh, Canton’s River Jastremski doubled to lead off the inning and moved to third base on a passed ball. He scored on Shea Flaherty’s single to left field.

Flaherty was 2-for-4 for Canton with three RBI with Jastremski going 2-for-w with two runs scored. Canton rapped out 10 hits in the win.

On the mound, Cottingham pitched 2.2 innings and secure the win. Hiscox and Steniger also pitched for Canton as the staff danced around 13 walks they allowed.

Flaherty was 2-for-3 in Canton’s 8-3 win over New Britain on Friday, July 5, for their first win of the tournament. J Siana had a single and two RBI for Canton in the win.

Pitcher Marcus Morabito went the distance on the mound, allowing five hits and striking out six in seven innings of work. He walked just four.

In the opening game of the tournament, Jewett City won the game with a RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning. Steniger had a triple and two RBI for Canton in the loss. Cottingham had a double.

Flaherty went four innings on the hill for Canton, striking out seven and not allowing a single hit. He did walk seven.

Canton 9, Jewett City 6

At Thomaston

Canton (2-1) 430 001 1 — 9-10-1

Jewett City (2-1) 310 011 0 — 6-6-3

Cole Cottingham, Kyle Hiscox (3), Lucas Steniger (5) and Lucas Steniger; Jewett City battery unavailable; WP: Cottingham (1-0); 2B: River Jastremski (C)

State Little League tournament

Junior Baseball

Section I

At Thomaston

Wednesday, July 3

Game 1: Jewett City/Norwich (D11) 6, Canton (D6) 5

Thursday, July 4

Game 2: Jewett City/Norwich 12, New Britain (D5) 5

Friday, July 5

Game 3: Canton 8, New Britain 3

Sunday, July 7

Final (one game): Canton 9, Jewett City/Norwich 6

Section II

At South Windsor

Monday, July 1

Groton/Mystic (D10) 14, Stafford (D12) 13, 9 innings

Tuesday, July 2

Somers (D8) 6, Groton/Mystic 4

Friday, July 5

Somers 20, Stafford 2

Sunday, July 7

Somers def. Groton/Mystic

State finals

At South Windsor

Thursday, July 11

Game 1: Canton vs. Somers, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Game 2: Canton vs. Somers, 5:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Canton vs. Somers, 4 p.m., if necessary