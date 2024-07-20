Crushers dominate Torrington for sixth win of season

Noah Asmar was 4-for-4 with a double and five RBI as the Canton Crushers won their sixth game of the season with an 11-4 win over the Torrington Thunder at Fuessenich Park in Tri-State League baseball on Saturday morning.

Canton (6-13) tied a season-high 14 hits. The Crushers also had 14 hits in their season-opening victory over Naugatuck in May.

Pitcher Angel Valentin went the distance, pitching a nine-inning complete game for the second time this season. Valentin (3-3) scattered nine hits and struck out six. He didn’t give up a walk.

Matt Rose was 3-for-4 for Canton while Jim Spirito (2-4, RBI) and Valentin (2-6) each had two hits in the game. Ben Sullivan also doubled for Canton, which tied a team record for most wins in a season. The Crushers also won six games in 2022.

Gabe Duncan went 2-for-4 at the plate for Torrington (2-16).

Canton has two regular season games remaining at Valley Kraken in New Milford (July 21) and at Connecticut Sliders (July 27).

Two days earlier, the Crushers played at Dunkin Park, the home of the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

Canton took an early 1-0 lead but gave up six runs in the fourth inning and another two in the fifth in an 8-2 loss to the Burlington Hunters. Josue Lopez and Tommaso Tollis each had two hits for Burlington, which had four doubles in the game.

With the win, Burlington (15-3) moved into a second place tie with Tri-Town in the Tri-State League standings.

Burlington hurler Ty Morin gave up nine hits over five innings but kept the Crushers off balance throughout the contest.

Jim Spirito got the start for Canton and pitched three scoreless innings before the Hunters scored six in the fourth inning on five hits and three Canton errors.

Johnny Cuscovitch doubled for Canton while Mike Sullivan and Jeff Mulhall were each 2-for-2 in the game. Canton center fielder Ben Sullivan and Burlington center fielder Sean O’Donnell each made superb diving catches on fly balls in the game.

It was the second consecutive year that the two teams played at Dunkin Park. On Tuesday, Burlington beat the Valley Ducks, 8-4 at Dunkin Park.

Canton 11, Torrington 4

At Torrington

Canton (6-13) 002 402 030 — 11-14-3

Torrington (2-16) 100 102 000 — 4-9-5

Angel Valentin and Noah Asmar; Sam Scott, Jayden Dombrowski (4), Brady Doherty (8) and Kyle Gordon; WP: Valentin (3-3); LP: Scott; 2B: Yadiel Santana (T), Ben Sullivan (C), Noah Asmar (C); NOTE: Canton tied a season-high with 14 hits. Asmar (C) was 4-4 with 5 RBI, Matt Rose (C) 3-4, Jim Spirito (C) 2-4, RBI; Valentin (C) complete game, 9 hits, 6 strikeouts, no walks

Burlington 8, Canton 2

At Hartford

Burlington (15-3) 000 620 0 — 8-9-0

Canton (5-13) 010 010 0 — 2-9-4

Ty Morin, Andrew Bunger (6) and Chris Rossi; Jim Spirito, Cam Gaudet (4), Jake Bryant (5), Braedon Bean (7) and Johnny Cuscovich; WP: Morin; LP: Gaudet (0-5); 2B: Chad Lavelle (B), George Zaruba (B), Josue Lopez (B), Johnny Cuscovitch (C); NOTE: Game was played a Dunkin Park in Hartford