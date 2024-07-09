Crushers snap seven-game losing streak with nice win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, July 7, 2024 – Pitcher Angel Valentin scattered 12 hits and struck out four as the Canton Crushers snapped a seven-game losing streak with an impressive 8-3 win over the Burlington Hunters on Sunday at Lewis Mills.

Burlington (10-3) had 12 hits on the day along with two walks. But for the first time this season, the Crushers didn’t make an error and Valentin worked out of trouble throughout the contest.

Ben Sullivan was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and one RBI for Canton (3-10) while third baseman Jeff Mulhall hit his first home run of the season and drove in two runs. Shortstop Brandon Spaldolino was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Jim Spirito also drove in two RBI. Brandon Bean also doubled for Canton.

Canton led 7-1 after three innings. The Crushers loaded the bases in the first inning thanks to a walk, a single from Valentin and Steve Dubois getting hit by a pitch. Canton took a 2-0 lead on a two-run single from Spirito to left field and Dubois scored on Mulhall’s ground ball to shortstop for a 3-0 lead.

Valentin threw his third complete game of the season and his first nine-inning complete game.

Burlington picked up a run in the first inning but Canton extended their lead in the second inning. Matt Sullivan singled and moved to third on Braedon Bean’s double to left field. Sullivan scored on Spaldolino’s RBI single while Bean scored on an error for a 5-1 lead.

Spaldolino scored on Ben Sullivan’s RBI double for a 6-1 lead.Mulhall’s home run to left field made it 7-1 in the third inning.

Ryan Rapney took the loss on the mound for the Hunters, giving up seven runs on seven hits in two innings of work. Sean O’Donnell, Tim Kroll, Andrew Bunger and Ty Morin each had two hits for Burlington while O’Donnell swiped three bases. Jose Lopez had two RBI.

The Crushers return to action on Tuesday when they host Bethlehem at Mills Pond Park at 5:45 p.m.

Canton 8, Burlington 3

At Burlington

Canton (3-10) 331 010 000 — 8-11-0

Burlington (10-3) 100 001 100 — 3-12-1

Angel Valentin and Matt Rose; Ryan Rapney, unknown (3), Donofrio (5) and C Ross; WP: Valentin (2-2); LP: Rapney; 2B: T Kroll (B), Braeden Bean (C), Ben Sullivan (C), 3B: Ben Sullivan (C); HR: Jeff Mulhall (C)