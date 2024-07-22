Delaware dominates Canton Juniors in East Region debut

Two Laurel, Delaware pitchers limited the Canton Junior Division (ages 13-14) Little League All-Star team to just one hit and struck out five as the Delaware state champions dominated Canton, 14-2 at the East Regional baseball championships on Sunday in Dubois, Pennsylvania.

With its second win in two days, Delaware advanced to the Tuesday’s semifinals of the championship bracket in the double-elimination tournament. Delaware has scored 24 runs in two days, allowing just two runs.

Canton (4-2), making its first-ever East Regional appearance, plays in an elimination game on Monday night at 8 p.m. when they face the winner of the game between Maine and Washington, D.C., who play Monday at 2 p.m.

Laurel’s Colton Crockett picked up the win, pitching four innings and striking out three. A.J. Cannon was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI for Laurel while Nathan Moore was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Josiah Phillips was 2-for-2 while Tristen Johnson had a double.

Laurel had 13 hits in the game and took advantage of nine Canton errors.

Canton’s lone hit came from Jack Kelly, whose one-out single to left field in the fifth inning broke up the no-hit bid.

Mason Morabito got the start on the mound for Canton and took the loss. He pitched 2.1 innings. Kyle Rossi (1.2 IP) and Kelly (1.0 IP) pitched in relief.

Laurel, Delaware 14, Canton 2

At Dubois, Pa.

Laurel, DE 302 36 — 14-13-2

Canton (4-2) 000 11 — 2-1-7

Colton Crockett, Josiah Phillips (5) and Kayden Mitchell; Mason Morabito, Kyle Rossi (3), Jack Kelly (5) and Kyle Hiscox; WP: Crockett; LP: Morabito (2-2); 2B: Tristen Johnson (L), 3B: A.J. Cannon (L)

2024 Eastern Regional

At Dubois, Pa.

Saturday, July 20

New York 15, Washington, D.C. 0

Delaware 10, Maryland 0

Pennsylvania 10, Rhode Island 0

Dubois PA 7, Massachusetts 4

Sunday, July 21

New York 7, New Jersey 4

Delaware 14, Canton 2 (5)

Pennsylvania 8, Maine 3

Massachusetts 15, Maryland 5 (Maryland eliminated)

Monday, July 22

Game 9: Rhode Island vs. New Jersey, 11 a.m. (elimination game)

Game 10: Washington, D.C., vs. Maine, 2 p.m. (elimination game)

Game 11: Massachusetts vs. winner game 9, 5 p.m. (elimination game)

Game 12: Winner game 10 vs. Canton, 8 p.m. (elimination game)

Tuesday, July 23

Game 13: New York vs. Dubois, Pa., 11 a.m

Game 14: Delaware vs. Pennsylvania, 2 p.m.

Game 15: Winner game 12 vs. loser game 13, 5 p.m. (elimination game)

Game 16: Winner game 11 vs. loser game 14, 8 p.m. (elimination game)

Wednesday, July 24

Game 17: Winner game 13 vs. winner game 14, 11 a.m.

Game 18: Winner game 16 vs. winner game 15, 2 p.m. (elimination game)

Game 19: Winner game 18 vs. loser game 17, 5 p.m. (elimination game)

Thursday, July 25

Game 20: Winner game 17 vs. winner game 19, 11 a.m. (final)

Game 21: If needed, 2 p.m.