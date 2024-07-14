Despite nine hits, Canton falls to Amenia

CANTON, July 13, 2024 – Amenia’s Colby Dunlop was 2-for-4 with a single and a double while pitcher Aiden Damon pitched a complete game to help the Monarchs beat the Canton Crushers, 4-2 at Mills Pond Park on Saturday.

Eight individuals had hits for Amenia, who had four extra-base hits in the contest. The Monarchs have won three straight and four of their last five contests.

Noah Asmar had a single and a double for Canton (4-11) while Jeff Mulhall hit a double. Angel Valentin had a pair of singles and drove in a run for the Crushers.

Amenia took a 3-1 lead with a pair of runs in the third inning thanks to a pair of errors by the Crushers. Canton returns to action on Sunday night with a night game at Wolcott, beginning at 6 p.m.

Amenia 4, Canton 2

At Canton

Amenia (9-6) 012 000 1 — 4-9-1

Canton (4-11) 100 000 1 — 2-8-2

Aiden Damon and Dom Smith; Cam Gaudet, Tanner Quinn (5) and Noah Asmar; WP: Damon; LP: Gaudet (0-4); 2B: Jeff Mulhall (C), Noah Asmar (C), Colby Dunlop (A), Matt Damon (A), Nick Reilly (A), Dom Smith (A)