Early morning loss for Canton to Maine at East Regional

Despite 10 hits, the Canton Junior Little League baseball team was eliminated from the Eastern Regional championship tournament on Tuesday morning in Dubois, Pennsylvania after an 8-4 loss to Maine state champion Gray/New Gloucester

Kyle Hiscox led Canton (4-3) with three hits, going 3-for-4 with two RBI with Lucas Steniger going 2-for-4. Kyle Rossi Shea Flaherty, Jack Kennedy, River Jastremski and Mason Morabito each had singles. Three Canton pitchers combined to allow seven hits, give up seven walks and strike out five.

Canton was scheduled to play against Gray/New Gloucester on Monday night at 8 p.m. but the game was rained out and scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Gray/New Gloucester threatened right away but Canton center field Shea Flaherty threw out a runner trying to score from third base on a fly ball to end the first inning. Hiscox made the tag at the plate.

State champion Canton had runners on second and third base with one out in the second inning but consecutive strikeouts from Maine pitcher Liam Joyce ended the inning.

Maine took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on an error but Canton responded with two runs to take a 2-1 lead. With two outs and Flaherty at first base, Kyle Rossi’s single left field drove in Flaherty with Rossi moving to second on the throw home. Rossi scored on Hiscox’s RBI single to left field.

Maine took a 5-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning. Gray/New Gloucester loaded the bases thanks to an error, a single and a hit batter. One run scored on an fly ball that just dropped outside the infield. Three runs scored on a three-run double from Brett Sincinski for a 5-2 lead.

Canton rallied to cut the lead to one run in the bottom of the fifth.

With one out, Mason Morabito singled and stole second base. He moved to third base on a pop fly by Morabito and scored on a throwing error. Flaherty moved to second on that same error. Flaherty moved to third on an infield ground ball and scored on a RBI ground ball by Hiscox to cut the lead to one, 5-4.

Canton runners at second and third base with two outs by Maine got a strikeout to end the threat.

Maine secured the game with three runs in the seventh inning. Gray/New Gloucester took advantage of two walks, an error to get runners on base. Maine stole six bases in the seventh and Isaac Dunn had a two-run single to boost the lead to 8-4.

Maine stole 12 bases in the game, led by Dunn, who had four stolen bases.

This was Canton’s first-ever appearance in an Little League East Regional tournament in any division.

Maine 8, Canton 4

At Dubois, Pa.

Gray/New Gloucester 001 040 3 — 8-7-1

Canton (4-3) 002 020 0 – 4-10-4

Liam Joyce, M Amergian (6), H Stone (7) and M Amergian; Lucas Steniger, Kyle Rossi (5), Cole Cottingham (7) and Kyle Hiscox; WP: Joyce; LP: Rossi; 2B: Brett Sicinski (M), M Amergian (M); 3B: Stengier (C)

2024 Eastern Regional

At Dubois, Pa.

Saturday, July 20

Throgs Neck-Bronx, New York 15, Washington, D.C. 0

Cambridge/Hurwlock, Delaware 10, Maryland 0

Fairview, Pennsylvania 10, Cranston East Rhode Island 0

Dubois PA 7, Scituate, Massachusetts 4

Sunday, July 21

New York 7, East Vineland, New Jersey 4

Laurel, Delaware 14, Canton 2 (5)

Pennsylvania 8, Maine 3

Massachusetts 15, Maryland 5 (Maryland eliminated)

Monday, July 22

New Jersey 8, Rhode Island 8 (RI eliminated)

Maine 15, Washington, D.C. 5 (Washington DC eliminated)

Massachusetts 7, New Jersey 6 (NJ eliminated)

Tuesday, July 23

Maine 8, Canton 4 (Canton eliminated)

Dubois PA 2, New York 1

Pennsylvania 3, Delaware 2

New York 2, Maine 1 (ME eliminated)

Delaware 9, Massachusetts 3 (MA eliminated)

Wednesday, July 24

Dubois PA 7, Fairview, Pennsylvania 3

Delaware 2, New York 1 (NY eliminated)

Pennsylvania 4, Delaware 3 (DE eliminated)

Thursday, July 25

Game 20: Dubois PA vs. Fairview, Pennsylvania, 11 a.m. (final)

Game 21: If needed, 2 p.m.