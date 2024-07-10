Matt Rose helps Crushers beat Bethlehem for the first time, 3-2

There will not be an undefeated season for any team in the Tri-State League this summer.

In a stunning victory, the Canton Crushers beat the Bethlehem Plowboys for the first time in their 11-year history with a 3-2 win at Mills Pond Park on Tuesday night.

The Plowboys, who have been to the past two Tri-State League championship finals, won their first 13 games of the season before falling to the Crushers.

Pitcher Matt Rose went the distance on the mound for the Crushers (4-10) and had the game-winning hit in the bottom of the sixth inning. Rose, in his second start of the season, scattered five hits and struck out five against Bethlehem (13-1), the highest-scoring team in the league, averaging 8.57 runs per game.

Only twice in its history had Canton come within two runs of the Plowboys in 2022 and 2016. The Crushers had been shutout four times by Bethlehem and allowed more than 12 runs four times.

“We have a close group of guys on our team and we know we can play competitively against any team in the league as long as we don’t beat ourselves with walks and errors,” Canton’s long-time coach Tom Dubois said. “We played a complete game today with solid defense and clutch hits when we needed them.”

Bethlehem took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a two-out RBI single from Jarett Michaels but Canton responded immediately in the bottom of the inning.

Canton catcher Noah Asmar reached base on a fielder’s choice play that resulted in the second out of the inning. Asmar got to second base on a wild pitch and scored on Jeff Mulhal’s line drive single to center field to tie the game at 1-1.

Bethlehem took a 2-1 lead in the third inning when Nate Cormier tripled to center field. He scored on a sacrifice fly from reigning league MVP Greg Campell.

Bethlehem pitcher Austin Patenaude was in control through five innings. He allowed just four hits and struck out eight.

Canton caught fire in the sixth inning against reliever Matt Sibilia. Three consecutive singles from Ben Sullivan, Angel Valentin and Steve Dubois loaded the bases with one out.

Jack Rose grounded out to the shortstop but a run scored to tie the game at 2-2.

Matt Rose’s two-out, line drive single to center field drove in Valentin from third base with the game-winning run.

“Matt pitched a great game,” Tom Dubois said. “He has stepped up this year having to take on the role as our primary catcher so it was nice to see him pitch well.”

Valentin and Jack Rose were each 2-for-3 for Canton.

The Crushers, who have won two straight after a seven-game losing streak, return to action on Saturday when they host Amenia, N.Y., (7-6) at Mills Pond Park at noon. A recent thunderstorm brought down a tree that destroyed the backstop at Bowdoin Field.

The last Tri-State League team to go undefeated during the regular season was the Watertown Blaze, who were 19-0 in the 2017 season but lost in the league playoffs. Amenia successfully ran the table in 1985, going 9-0 in the regular season and 3-0 in the playoffs to win the league championship.

Canton 3, Bethlehem 2

At Canton

Bethlehem (13-1) 011 000 0 — 2-5-0

Canton (4-10) 010 002 x — 3-8-1

Austin Patenaude, Matt Sibilia (6) and Jesse Swartout; Matt Rose and Noah Asmar; WP: Rose (1-0); LP: Sibilia; 2B: none; 3B: Nate Cormier (B); HR: none