Matt Rose pitches the first no-hitter for Crushers in win over Scorpions

CANTON, July 16, 2024 – Pitcher Matt Rose struck out nine and pitched the first no-hitter in team history to lead the Canton Crushers to a 6-0 win over the Naugatuck Scorpions at Mills Pond Park on Tuesday in Tri-State League baseball action.

The Crushers (5-12) scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break open a scoreless ballgame and snap a two-game losing streak. Canton has won three of its last five contests.

Canton rallied with two outs in the sixth. Steve Dubois reached with a two-out walk before Jack Rose reached on an error on a fly ball. Matt Rose walked to load the bases for catcher Noah Asmar, who singled to center field to drive in the game-winning run.

With the bases still loaded, Jeff Mulhal doubled on a fly ball to right field, driving in three runs for a 4-0 lead. Jake Bryant followed with a RBI double to center field to boost the lead to 5-0.

Mike Sullivan was hit by a pitch and Brandon Spaldolino walked to load the bases for Ben Sullivan, who singled on a ground ball to center field to drive in a run for a 6-0 lead. Canton had four of their six hits in the sixth inning.

In the seventh, Matt Rose gave up a one-out walk – his second walk of the contest – but he got the next batter to ground out to second base and the final hitter to strike out. It was Canton’s first shutout of the season.

Matt Rose pitched his second complete game of the season. The closest that Canton had come to a no-hit performance in their 10-year history was a two-hit performance from pitcher Jim Michanczyk against Brass City Vipers on July 24, 2022.

Three pitchers gave up two hits against the Torrington Twisters on May 31, 2022 and Jim Spirito (6 IP) and Andrew Tremblay (1 IP) gave up two hits against the Bristol Greeners on July 2, 2019.

Angel Valentin and Jack Rose were each 2-for-5 on Sunday as the Crushers dropped a 7-5 decision to Wolcott Scrappers at Wolcott BAW on Sunday night. Trailing 6-1, the Crushers scored four times in the final two innings but it wasn’t enough.

The game was played at Mills Pond Park because a recent thunderstorm brought down a tree that destroyed the backstop at Bowdoin Field.

Canton returns to action on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. against the Burlington Hunters at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford, home of the Hartford Yard Goats. The Crushers are playing at the home of Colorado’s Double A affiliate for the second consecutive season.

Parking is $5 around the stadium. Admission is free but donations will be accepted to offset the cost of renting the facility. One concession stand will be open.

Canton 6, Naugatuck 0

At Canton

Naugatuck (5-9) 000 000 0 — 0-0-3

Canton (5-12) 000 006 x — 6-5-0

Ortiz, M. Venable (5), V. Rivera (6) and unknown; Matt Rose and Noah Asmar; WP: Matt Rose (2-0); LP: Venable; 2B: Jake Bryant (C), Jeff Mulhall (C)

Wolcott 7, Canton 5

At Wolcott

Canton (4-12) 000 010 202 — 5-7-1

Wolcott (5-11) 004 002 10x — 7-12-0

Angel Valentin, Jim Spirito (7) and Matt Rose; Blake Stone, unknown (7) and unknown; WP: Stone; LP: Valentin; 2B: Matt Rose (C), A.J. Martinez (W), Joe Sconziano, Nick Sconziano (W); HR: Dillion Fernandez (W); NOTE: Valentin (C) 2-5, Jack Rose (C) 2-5, Matt Rose (C) single, RBI; Tom Spirito (C) single, RBI; Blake Stone (W) 6 IP, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts; Dillon Fernandez (W) HR, 1B and 2 RBI; Joe Dunne (W) 2 hits, run scored; Nick Sconziano (W) 2-out, 2-run 1B; Josh Dunne (W), A.J. Martinez (W), Joe Sconziano (W) 2B