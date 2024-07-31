Rally in eighth inning helps Winsted eliminate Canton, 8-7

WINSTED, July 30, 2024 – Mitch Gryniuk’s two-out single to center field drove in T.J. Kent from second base to lift the Winsted Whalers to an 8-7 win in eight innings to beat the Canton Crushers in a Tri-State League playoff qualifying contest Tuesday at Walker Field.

Canton (6-17) tied the game at 7-7 in top of the seventh inning to force extra innings when Ben Sullivan scored from third base on a wild pitch with two outs.

Winsted will advance to the best-of-3 first round series against No. 2 seed Tri-Town, the two-time defending Tri-State League champions beginning on Saturday.

Canton ends their season with their fifth loss in the last six games and their second loss to Winsted in a week.

The Crushers led 6-4 after three innings only to see Winsted (12-11) take a one-run lead with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Chet Warner led off the inning by reaching first base on a dropped third strike. Warner was replaced by pinch runner Oliver McMahon, who moved to second base on a wild pitch. Kent walked and both scored when Steele Broston ripped a two-run triple to right field to tie the game at 6-6. Broston scored on a wild pitch.

Canton rallied in the top of the seventh. With one out, Sullivan singled to center field. With two outs, Jack Rose singled to center field with Sullivan moving to third base. Sullivan scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 7-7.

Canton reliever Angel Valentin retired the side in the seventh inning. In the eighth, Canton was retired in order.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Kent singled with one out to left field. He moved to second base on a single from Broston. With two outs, Gryniuk got the game-winning hit. Gryniuk was 4-for-5 with one RBI for the whalers while Jay Torres, Austin Brochu and Broston were each 2-for-4. Broston and Brochu each drove in two runs.

Jake Bryant was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI for the Crushers while Rose was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Sullivan was 2-for-4.

Trailing 2-1 after two innings, Canton exploded for five runs in the third inning to take a 6-2 lead. Matt Rose and Jack Rose each had RBI singles while Jeff Mulhall had a RBI double. Angel Valentin had a RBI single as well.

Canton loaded the bases with one out thanks to Jim Spirito’s single and eight Canton hits in the inning. But Winsted pitcher Casey Leigert got a big strikeout and a deep fly ball to center field to get out of the jam.

Starting pitcher Matt Rose pitched well in five innings, allowing eight hits and striking out six.

Winsted 8, Canton 7 (8)

At Winsted

Canton (6-17) 015 000 10 — 7-12-1

Winsted (12-11) 202 030 01 — 8-12-1

Matt Rose, Angel Valentin (6) and Noah Asmar; Casey Leigert, Peter Greenwood (7), Mitch Gryniuk (7) and Warner, McMahon (6); WP: Gryniuk; LP: Valentin (3-4); 2B: Jake Bryant (C), Jeff Mulhall (C); 3B: John Lippincott (W), Steele Broston (W)